A teen wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Mississauga house party may have fled to Saskatchewan.

Peel Regional Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the teen, on grounds of second-degree murder, related to the death of Daniel Smith.

According to friends, Smith was at a post-prom house party on May 26 near Tradewind Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard when he attempted to break up a fight between partygoers. At some point during the altercation, police say he was stabbed.

The 19-year-old died a short time later in hospital.

Investigators previously described the murder as an “isolated incident.”

So far, police have arrested and charged two males in connection with Smith’s death. A 16-year-old is facing second-degree murder and assault charges while 18-year-old Noor Mohamed is facing a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

The third suspect, identified on Wednesday as 17-year-old Terrence Warner, is believed to have fled the province.

Normally the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act prevent police from publishing an underage suspect’s identity, but police say they obtained permission from a judge to do so in this case.

He has been described as a black male, standing approximately five-foot-11, 130 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and short “afro-style” hair.

“He is considered a danger to the public and is known to possess firearms and/or knives,” according to a news release.

They’re asking anyone who spots him to call 911 immediately.

Anyone who has information about Warner’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Peel Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.