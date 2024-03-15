Real estate spring outlook
Real estate panelist Al Sinclair shares his spring housing market outlook and what to expect when you tune into Hot Property every Thursday at 9pm on CP24.
Significant police presence and a eulogy from Wayne Gretzky: Details revealed about funeral for Brian Mulroney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Wayne Gretzky and Pierre Karl Peladeau are expected to speak at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, who died last month at age 84.
Trudeau accuses Liberal premier opposing carbon tax of bowing to political pressure
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
'Squid Game' actor Oh Yeong-Su convicted of sexual harassment
South Korean actor Oh Yeong-Su, who starred in the first season of the hit Netflix series "Squid Game," was convicted on Friday on charges of sexual harassment and handed a suspended prison sentence, a court official said.
Some people are genetically predisposed to gain weight. These 5 tips can help
Some people’s genetics predispose them to obesity. But nature is not destiny. Here are five tips for losing weight.
Listeria-contaminated mushrooms: More recalls Canadians should watch out for
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Friday for mushrooms that could be contaminated with listeria.
She thought she'd never see the stranger she met at the airport again. Then they unexpectedly reunited
It was summer 2015, and Christian was on a solo vacation to Hawaii. She didn’t usually travel alone, preferring to have a gaggle of girlfriends close by – but this trip was an exception.
'No': Prime Minister Trudeau rejects Quebec request for full powers over immigration
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has rejected Quebec's request for additional powers over immigration.
Sask. TikTok star 'Bella Brave' hospitalized after medical emergency, condition 'stable': family
A Swift Current girl who has captured the hearts of millions online has been admitted to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon after an apparent complication.
Shohei Ohtani reveals his new wife's identity -- she's also a star athlete
The mystery is finally over. Two weeks after making the surprise announcement of his marriage, Major League Baseball star Shohei Ohtani has revealed his new wife’s identity – and she’s also a top athlete.
Little boy in desperate need of stem cell donation hopes to find match in Montreal
Fifteen-month-old Leo Kent is in desperate need of a stem cell donation.
Hans Zimmer to perform live in Montreal in September
Multi-award winning composer Hans Zimmer is coming to Montreal this fall to perform his music live at the Bell Centre.
Public funeral service for Ottawa's mass killing victims to take place Sunday
A multi-faith funeral service for the victims of Ottawa’s mass killing is set to take place Sunday at 1 p.m.
Somerset West Community Health Centre opens outdoor consumption, treatment service
Somerset West Community Health Centre (SWCHC) says it’s been granted an emergency exemption by Health Canada (HC) to open a temporary consumption and treatment service (CTS) in its enclosed outdoor courtyard.
Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?
Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?
Ontario on the hook for $6B and counting in Bill 124 compensation
Ontario is so far on the hook for more than $6 billion in payments to broader public sector workers as a result of the provincial government's wage restraint legislation being found unconstitutional.
As city ponders derelict building bylaw, still no timeline for Sudbury hospital redevelopment
Greater Sudbury is considering implementing a derelict building bylaw that aims to prevent another fiasco like the former hospital on Paris Street.
BREAKING Stabbing reported in Kitchener
There’s a heavy police presence on Chandler Drive in Kitchener where police say they are responding to reports of a stabbing.
22 dogs killed in fire at Wellington County kennel
Twenty-two Dachshund dogs were killed in a fire at kennel near Moorefield Friday morning, fire officials say.
Former employees claim Kitchener, Ont. grocer hasn't paid them
Several people have come forward claiming they worked at Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market in Kitchener but haven’t been paid wages by the grocery company.
When will construction pain turn to gain in London?
The official start of spring is still days away, but road construction season in London has begun — and 2024 will be unlike any year yet. Another record year of projects will bring pain for motorists, transit riders, cyclists and pedestrians.
Triple-fatal crash in Huron County
Emergency responders were called to what OPP say was a serious collision east of Wingham on Thursday afternoon.
Business owner catches break and enter on remote surveillance
Around 12:15 a.m. on Friday, the business owner called 9-1-1 to report seeing a man on video surveillance, breaking into his business in the area of Commissioners Road West and Boler Road.
Police looking for suspect after loss prevention officer threatened
Just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a business in the 3200 block of Sandwich St. near Mill Street, where a person concealed several items and tried to leave the store.
Drugs seized using search warrant in Chatham
Fentanyl and cocaine have been seized as part of an investigation in Chatham. On Thursday, police used a search warrant on Park Avenue West.
Chatham man turns himself in following February assault
The initial incident happened on Feb. 19 when police responded to a call where a woman was walking on Dover Street when she got into an argument with a man.
Health unit warns Simcoe County residents about possible measles exposure at several locations
Several new potential measles exposure sites have been identified after the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) confirmed the region's first case of the virus this week.
Premier Doug Ford announces $6.3M reward to City of Barrie for exceeding housing targets
Ontario Premier Doug Ford stopped in Barrie on Friday morning to announce that the City would be rewarded millions of dollars for exceeding its 2023 housing targets.
One person hospitalized after crash in Georgina
One man was taken to the hospital after a collision totalled a vehicle in Georgina Friday morning.
Man charged after multiple gas lines damaged: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man has been charged after he allegedly damaged multiple gas lines at buildings in the city.
Irish Association calling for help to repair community club
The Irish Association of Manitoba is asking for help from the public to repair their community space.
Winnipeg police say string of violent robberies involved youths
Three youths have been arrested following a rash of violent robberies.
Halifax Mooseheads player suspended after impaired charges
A member of the Halifax Mooseheads has been suspended for five games after violating the code of conduct for the team and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in North Preston, N.S., shooting
An 18-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in North Preston, N.S., Thursday evening.
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.
Baking business launches Newfoundland's first cake vending machine
A baking couple in the St. John's area says they’ve cooked up the first cake vending machine in Newfoundland and Labrador.
UPDATED Edmonton officers killed in the line of duty honoured on 1-year anniversary of deaths
Const. Brett Ryan and Const. Travis Jordan, the two Edmonton police officers who were killed in the line of duty, are being honoured on the one-year anniversary of their deaths.
Bail hearing delayed for man facing terrorism charges in Edmonton City Hall shooting
A man facing terrorism charges after an armed attack on Edmonton City Hall in January will have to wait a while longer before being able to seek bail.
Flip-flop in regulating mental health counsellors will slow getting urgent services to Indigenous people: Treaty 6, 8
The decision by Alberta to regulate counsellor therapy through the College of Alberta Psychologists (CAP) will not meet the urgency of mental health care required by Indigenous populations in the province.
Standoff in Penbrooke Meadows passes 19-hour mark
Calgary police are remaining posted outside a Penbrooke Meadows home on Friday morning as an armed suspect is still barricaded inside.
Chrystia Freeland meets with energy leaders in Calgary
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, is in Calgary on Friday to speak with people in the energy and clean electricity sectors.
Terrorism peace bond hearing set for Calgary teen in TikTok video case
A Calgary teenager arrested over alleged terrorism-related posts on TikTok and other social media sites is to face a two-day peace bond hearing in late October.
Sask. teachers announce more job action after province rejects request for third party arbitrator
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) has announced further job action less than 24 hours after the provincial government rejected a request to bring in a third party to help the two sides settle their ongoing contract dispute.
No concerns about kids' use of TikTok despite security review: industry minister
The federal industry minister says Canadians shouldn't worry about using TikTok, despite an ongoing national security review of the company.
Sask. mom launches campaign to support teachers
Nicole Berg, a dedicated mother from Saskatoon, is on a mission to back up teachers in the province.
Doctors urge myth-busting, education to counter misinformation as measles cases rise
A troubling rise in measles cases has a Toronto doctor remembering a little girl who became blind, noncommunicative and incontinent after contracting the virus.
Saskatoon man charged after methamphetamine and cocaine seized
A 33-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested after police seized methamphetamine and cocaine in the 400 block of 5th Avenue North.
Man charged in 2021 South Vancouver homicide, police say
Almost two-and-a-half years after a person was killed and two others were injured in South Vancouver, police say a man has been charged.
Victoria council approves 25 per cent pay hike. Here's how much councillors will make
City councillors in Victoria have voted themselves a 25 per cent pay hike, adding just over $13,000 to each councillor's annual remuneration.
Premier Eby on why he changed his mind to offer Surrey more money for police transition
Months into Surrey’s policing saga, Premier David Eby admitted Thursday he's changed his mind about offering the city more money for the transition from RCMP to a municipal police force.
Unique partnership sees Victoria students create music through computer code
In a hallway at South Park Elementary School in Victoria on Thursday, you could hear the sound of music coming from a classroom. The music was two months in the making.
Meteorologists predict daily heat records to be broken in B.C. this weekend
People on Vancouver Island are making plans to head outdoors as a burst of hot weather is forecast to bring daily temperature heat records over the weekend.