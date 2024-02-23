TORONTO
Things to Know T.O.

Etalk at the Oscars

Share
TORONTO -

We check in with Etalk’s Tyrone Edwards to get an insider look at what to expect at this year’s Oscars on March 10th

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare

The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.

Is it time to revolutionize the toilet?

Toilets are in desperate need of an upgrade -- as is our entire approach to sewage, according to the many designers, environmental engineers and sanitation experts hoping to bring about a paradigm shift.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News