These five passwords are the most commonly used and can be easily guessed by hackers
Thursday marks World Password Day and a new survey has found that many internet users' passwords aren’t as strong as they should be.
When it comes to passwords, many of us recycle them, use the same one for many different services or don't try very hard to make them difficult, and according to security company Cisco Canada, that’s exactly what cyber criminals are hoping for.
“The attackers know this and they are searching for easy-to-guess passwords on a continuous basis,” Dave Lewis, a global advisory chief information officer at Cisco Canada, told CTV News Toronto.
According to the mobile security firm Lookout, these five passwords are the most often hacked:
- 123456
- 123456789
- qwerty
- password
- 12345
A strong password should have upper and lowercase letters, and symbols. It should not be used on more than one website. With so many unique passwords it can be difficult to remember them all and that's when a password manager can come in handy.
Consumer Reports has studied password managers in the past and found they can be a good option.
“With password managers, you only have to remember one password, your master password for the password manager" Bree Fowler with Consumer Reports said.
While some fear their password manager could get hacked, Lewis said the chance thieves could actually retrieve them is extremely doubtful.
“The chances of a password manager getting compromised is very low and even if it did the passwords are encrypted so the likelihood they could be reversed is very low,” he said.
Some other ways to protect your password security is to use multifactor authentication, use longer and stronger passwords, beware of suspicious password links and always use anti-virus security software.
Also, it's important to be careful with what you're sharing on social media, as hackers are always searching for clues to passwords, such as the names of children or pets.
“If your password is Fluffy123, there is a high probability a hacker can figure that out,” Lewis said. “However, if you’re using something that has a mix of different characters, the chances they can puzzle that out in short order is much, much lower."
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Human remains found in Toronto dumpster are that of a little girl: police
Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Rosedale home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a little girl as young as four years old, police say.
What is the legal status of abortion in Canada?
There are growing concerns about access to abortion in Canada after the leak of a draft document that suggests U.S. Supreme Court justices are planning to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling south of the border. CTVNews.ca looks at the legal protections around the procedure in this country.
Conservative leadership candidates spar over COVID mandates, trucker convoy, Huawei
Longtime Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest, Quebec's former premier, took turns attacking one another's political records Thursday in the first unofficial debate in the Tory leadership race.
Israel says Putin apologized for foreign minister's Hitler remarks
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had apologized for his foreign minister's comments claiming Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.
Love letter, ID card point to Russian units that terrorized Bucha
When Russian troops retreated from Bucha, a leafy suburb near Ukraine's capital, they left reminders of their deadly occupation for all the world to see. Now, as Ukrainian and international prosecutors begin the work of identifying those responsible for the alleged atrocities, Reuters has found vital clues to the identities of individual Russian soldiers and military units present during the bloody occupation.
B.C. fugitive who died in northern Ontario plane crash served in Canadian Armed Forces: Defence
The Department of National Defence says two men wanted in Thailand for the murder of a man with links to British Columbia gangs both served in the military.
Nova Scotia government scraps non-resident property tax
The Nova Scotia government will not move forward with its contentious non-resident property tax after all.
An Alabama inmate and a corrections officer are missing. Here's what we know
Authorities in Alabama are searching for a corrections officer and an inmate who is charged with murder after they went missing last Friday. The two, who officials said are not related but may have had a romantic relationship, have not been seen since. Here's what we know so far.
A 13-year-old girl in India told the police she had been gang-raped. Then a police officer allegedly raped her
A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped by four men in India, was allegedly raped again by a police officer after she tried to seek his help in reporting the initial attack.
Montreal
-
'Lack of respect': Indigenous leaders slam Legault for criticizing Governor General's French
"She is trying to learn French, so she is making an effort to learn the language. And I don't know what he [Legault] is doing to learn Inuktitut," said one local leader in an interview Thursday.
-
Major fire threatens industrial park near Montreal
What started as a forest fire outside of the town of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, just west of Montreal, has started to encroach on a big industrial park, a spokesperson for the town says.
-
Man dies in kayaking accident just north of Quebec City
Quebec City firefighters intervened on the lake, which is located between the municipalities of Quebec and Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury, around 4 p.m. after a witness reported a capsized kayak.
London
-
Local organizations mark red dress day by honouring murdered and missing Indigenous women
Several organizations in London held an event at Peace Park Thursday to mark the National Day of Awareness For Missing And Murdered Indigenous Women And Girls (MMIWG), also known as Red Dress Day.
-
London spent thousands on bike lockers sitting unused
More than seven months after the city installed bicycle lockers to reduce theft, they’ve been used just 100 times.
-
Home prices fall in April, more availability: LSTAR
According to the latest report from the London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors, the average price of a home in the London area dropped by more than $50,000 compared to the previous month.
Kitchener
-
Guelph soccer player returns to Canada after serving in Ukrainian army
A Guelph, Ont. soccer player who made headlines in February for enlisting in the Ukrainian army is back in Canada.
-
Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener doused in red paint
In a statement to CTV News, the City of Kitchener said it would not remove the paint "for the time being."
-
Sentimental sounds: Father and daughter to share musical moment 42 years in the making
A father-daughter duo are preparing to hit the right note performing together with the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony Orchestra on Friday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Soo Greyhounds hit the road for semi-finals series with Flint
Nearly a week after closing out their opening matchup with the Guelph Storm, the Soo Greyhounds learned their fate Wednesday night
-
Timmins business and property owners learn how to deal with crime
The owner of Dumoulin's outdoor store and gift shop on Riverside Drive in Timmins said she's been scouring the Internet for information.
-
Deal to sell Sudbury's Ledo Hotel closes mid-June
The historic Ledo Hotel in downtown Sudbury will soon be under new ownership.
Ottawa
-
Here's when gas prices will hit record highs in Ottawa this week
A gas industry analyst predicts prices will continue to rise to at least $2 a litre in Ottawa and across Ontario by the May long weekend.
-
Eganville Leader newspaper facing possible closure
The Eganville Leader's printing press, McLaren Press Graphics in Bracebridge, Ont., delivered the news that they would be shutting down due to the pandemic as of May 31.
-
Ottawa protesters call for accountability for elected officials
There is a dramatic display hanging on the trees outside of an Ottawa councillor’s office to send a clear message for Sexual Assault Prevention Month, and raise awareness for more accountability for elected officials.
Windsor
-
Grieving mother wants 911 call released following son's death
A Chatham mom has filed a complaint against a local psychiatrist following the death of her son by suicide.
-
GECDSB launches new position, focused on educating students about mental health and mindfulness
As a teacher for more than 20 years, Jodi Nolan always dreamt of having a job where she could teach students about the tools they need for success — well before they ever step foot in the classroom.
-
Soaring gas prices create crimes of opportunity
Gas theft is happening, according to local mechanic Ali Bazzi.
Barrie
-
Gruesome discovery made in Huntsville field
Provincial police are investigating after a gruesome discovery near a field in Huntsville.
-
City of Orillia changes waterfront parking rules
The City of Orillia has ended parking restrictions that were put in place the past two summers to deter out of towners from crowding its waterfront.
-
Voting has begun for the Ontario Election: Here's what you need to know
Election day isn't for another four weeks, but voters have several options for casting their ballot now for the provincial election.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Moncton and Halifax to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
It's official. New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have been selected to host the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.
-
Nova Scotia government scraps non-resident property tax
The Nova Scotia government will not move forward with its contentious non-resident property tax after all.
-
RCMP officers who shot at Nova Scotia firehall during mass shooting stand by actions
Two RCMP officers who mistakenly opened fire at a man outside a rural Nova Scotia firehall as they searched for a rampaging gunman said Thursday they believed they had found the shooter and defended their actions as consistent with their training.
Calgary
-
'Heartbroken and devastated': Canmore, Alta. woman killed in crash identified
Several days after a woman from Canmore was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 1, RCMP say they are still seeking public information to find the driver that hit her.
-
Alberta poultry farmers have now lost 900,000 birds to avian influenza
Alberta has now lost an estimated 900,000 poultry, more than double the next closest province according to numbers updated by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency Thursday afternoon.
-
Flames families enjoying Stanley Cup playoff run
Calgary Flame Dillon Dube was born in Golden, B.C. But grew up in Cochrane and right from the start he was a huge Flames fan.
Winnipeg
-
Family, police still seeking information on Eduardo Balaquit's whereabouts after guilty verdict
The Winnipeg Police Service renewed calls for information on the whereabouts of Eduardo Balaquit in the wake of Wednesday night’s guilty verdict for a man now convicted of manslaughter in his disappearance and death.
-
Man arrested on child porn charges after home in Manitoba village searched
A 36-year-old man is facing a number of child pornography-related charges after a home in a small Manitoba village was searched.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bomber, Edmonton Elk team up to rescue dogs from flooded Peguis First Nation
A Winnipeg Blue Bomber teamed up with a player from a rival CFL team to rescue three dogs from Peguis First Nation, Man.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Police investigating fatal collision in Burnaby
Police in Burnaby are investigating a fatal collision near the city's border with New Westminster, and a witness tells CTV News she believes a child is the victim.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 911 service not functioning in B.C.'s South-Central Okanagan
A service disruption of unknown origin has left people in B.C.'s South-Central Okanagan unable to dial 911 for help.
-
Review to probe random attacks and how to curb prolific offenders
As random attacks on strangers pile up and businesses fall prey to break-in after break-in, the province has appointed two experts to lead a review to find solutions to both issues.
Edmonton
-
'Of great importance': Abortion debate raging in Alberta too despite UCP refusals to engage
Advocates for and against wider access to abortion in Alberta continued to spar over the controversy Thursday despite the premier's unwillingness to have the debate.
-
$500K in drugs seized by Edmonton police at suspected warehouse grow-op
The drug and gang unit seized more than $500,000 worth of drugs, ammunition, and a firearm last month from a northwest Edmonton warehouse.
-
Brian Jean says Alberta premier is too soft on Ottawa, gets verbal slap in return
Jason Kenney's arch-foe in caucus took his fight with the Alberta premier to the floor of the legislature Thursday and received in return a backhanded verbal slap from a cabinet minister.