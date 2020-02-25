TORONTO -- If you’re looking for a brand new car this year the highly respected annual car reliability survey from Consumer Reports has been released.

Some 50 new cars are purchased each year and researchers evaluate everything from performance, to fuel economy, to child seat installation at a track in central Connecticut

“To be a Consumer Reports top pick, each car is required to have forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection as standard equipment.,” Emily Thomas with the Consumer Reports testing facility said.

“We believe that these safety features are so important, that they should be standard on every new car on the road.”

The list is based on cars Consumer Reports has awarded with the highest overall scores, factoring in road tests, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction and safety.

Results are in...these are the top 10 cars of 2020. (And they all come standard with key advanced safety features.) https://t.co/D0KKC5M6er — Consumer Reports (@ConsumerReports) February 20, 2020

The Subaru Forester is the top pick in the small SUV category for its rare combination of practical packaging, impressive fuel economy and great driving experience. It also has excellent owner satisfaction.

The Kia Telluride is a stand-out in the midsize SUV market. Its road test score is among the highest that's ever been given. That combined with the comfort and capability at an aggressive price, made it a top pick.

Other winners include the Lexus RX for best midsize SUV, the 2020 the Toyota Corolla for best small car, the Subaru Legacy as best midsize sedan and the Toyota Avalon got best large sedan.

The Honda Ridgeline was Consumer Reports top compact pickup truck. It combines a comfortable car-like ride, but the usefulness of a truck.

“We’ve always liked the Honda Ridgeline, but the addition of the advanced safety features are standard on all 2020 trim-lines, bumped it up to this year’s top pick list,” Thomas said.

The top 2020 pick for sports car was the Toyota Supra.

A new record was set this year as the Toyota Prius has been one of Consumer Reports top picks more than any other vehicle - a record 17 times. While some hybrid competitors challenge its 4 litre per 100 kilometer efficiency, Prius remains the standard bearer for automotive efficiency and scored extremely well for reliability.

Tesla continues to score well in the electric car category. This year top honors went to the Tesla Model 3. It has a high-tech vibe and instant passing power with enough speed to push the driver back into the seat.