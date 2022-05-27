These are the road and subway closures in Toronto this weekend

FILE - A group of runners run along Lake Shore Blvd. East as road closures come into effect for the return of the ActiveTO program in Toronto on Saturday, May 1, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Yader Guzman FILE - A group of runners run along Lake Shore Blvd. East as road closures come into effect for the return of the ActiveTO program in Toronto on Saturday, May 1, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Yader Guzman

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Fact check: NRA speakers distort gun and crime statistics

Speakers at the National Rifle Association annual meeting assailed a Chicago gun ban that doesn't exist, ignored security upgrades at the Texas school where children were slaughtered and roundly distorted national gun and crime statistics as they pushed back against any tightening of gun laws.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton