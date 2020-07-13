TORONTO -- The Ontario government says that ten of its regions will stay behind as the rest of province moves onto Stage 3 of its reopening plan starting Friday, which will see gyms, dine-in services and cinemas finally reopen.

As part of the next stage, new expanded gathering limits will also be put in place as most regions in the province move to Stage 3 of the government’s "Framework for Reopening our Province."

It is expected that the ten remaining regions will also move into the next stage once COVID-19 case numbers continue to decline in those areas.

The public health units moving to Stage 3:

  • Algoma Public Health
  • Brant County Health Unit
  • Chatham-Kent Public Health
  • Eastern Ontario Health Unit
  • Grey Bruce Health Unit
  • Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit
  • Hastings Prince Edward Public Health
  • Huron Perth Public Health
  • Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health
  • Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit
  • Middlesex-London Health Unit
  • North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit
  • Northwestern Health Unit
  • Ottawa Public Health
  • Peterborough Public Health
  • Porcupine Health Unit
  • Public Health Sudbury & Districts
  • Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services
  • Renfrew County and District Health Unit
  • Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit
  • Southwestern Public Health
  • Thunder Bay District Health Unit
  • Timiskaming Health Unit
  • Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

The public health units not moving to Stage 3:

  • Windsor-Essex County Health Unit
  • York Region Public Health
  • Peel Public Health
  • Toronto Public Health
  • Durham Region Health Department
  • Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit
  • Halton Region Public Health
  • Hamilton Public Health Services
  • Lambton Public Health
  • Niagara Region Public Health