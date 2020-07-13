TORONTO -- The Ontario government says that ten of its regions will stay behind as the rest of province moves onto Stage 3 of its reopening plan starting Friday, which will see gyms, dine-in services and cinemas finally reopen.

As part of the next stage, new expanded gathering limits will also be put in place as most regions in the province move to Stage 3 of the government’s "Framework for Reopening our Province."

It is expected that the ten remaining regions will also move into the next stage once COVID-19 case numbers continue to decline in those areas.

The public health units moving to Stage 3:

Algoma Public Health

Brant County Health Unit

Chatham-Kent Public Health

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Grey Bruce Health Unit

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

Huron Perth Public Health

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health

Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

Middlesex-London Health Unit

North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit

Northwestern Health Unit

Ottawa Public Health

Peterborough Public Health

Porcupine Health Unit

Public Health Sudbury & Districts

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit

Southwestern Public Health

Thunder Bay District Health Unit

Timiskaming Health Unit

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

The public health units not moving to Stage 3: