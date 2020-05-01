TORONTO -- As the province continues its fight against COVID-19, certain businesses have been given the green light to reopen, while adhering to specific public health measures.

The move comes as the province’s recoveries from the novel coronavirus continue to outweigh confirmed active cases. As well, Ontario’s top health officials have said in recent days that community spread transmission of the virus appears to be on the decline, a trend that has been described as “encouraging.”

Here is the list of the businesses that can reopen. CTV News Toronto will continue to add to this list as more information becomes available.

May 4

Garden centres and nurseries that offer curbside pick-up and delivery only.

Lawn care and landscaping

Essential construction projects, including: Shipping and logistics, broadband, telecommunications, and digital infrastructure, any other project that supports the improved delivery of goods and services, municipal projects, colleges and universities, child care centres, schools and site preparation, excavation, and servicing for institutional, commercial, industrial and residential development

Automatic and self-serve car washes

Auto dealerships, open by appointment only

Golf courses are allowed to prepare for their upcoming season but must remain closed to the public

Marinas can begin preparing for the recreational season by servicing boats and other watercraft. Boats can be placed in the water, but must be secured to a dock at all times until public access is allowed.

It should be noted that some of these businesses have already adapted their operations in accordance with public health measures, including garden centres, car washes and auto dealerships. With that in mind, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says that the lifting of these closures will be for the benefit of the “little guys” who may have been especially struggling during this pandemic.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams was asked about which businesses may open next, to which he replied that the decision ultimately lies with the government.

"It depends on what the government decides," Williams said, adding that the process of reopening businesses is a "big job."

On Thursday, the government laid out more than 60 sector-specific guidelines, in partnership with the province’s health and safety association, to guide businesses in their eventual reopening to ensure the safety of their workers, customers and general public.