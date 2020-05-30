TORONTO -- The Ontario government will allow drive-in movie theatres and batting cages to open as it continues to loosen some of the restrictions put into place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In a news release issued on Saturday morning, the Ford government said that it would amend its emergency orders to allow drive-in theatres that were already in existence to reopen “with restrictions” as of Sunday.

The release also said that batting cages will be permitted to open on Sunday so that residents “can start to enjoy seasonal outdoors activities at safe physical distances.”

The latest changes come nearly two weeks after Ontario entered Stage One of its three-stage reopening plan.

So far the province has permitted retail stores with street entrances to reopen and has also allowed some amenities in parks, such as sports fields, to be used.