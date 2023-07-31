The TTC is changing how long you'll have to wait for the subway at night

Wait times for subways on the TTC’s Bloor-Danforth Line and Yonge-University line have changed.

As of Monday, evening wait times between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. for the Bloor-Danforth Line will be reduced from seven minutes to five minutes. After 10 p.m., wait times for the Bloor-Danforth line will decrease from eight minutes to six minutes.

The Yonge-University line wait times from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. will be reduced by one minute to five minutes, and from 10 p.m. on will be reduced by two minutes to five minutes.

According to TTC spokesperson Stuart Green, subway service was often meeting these standards prior to the change using spare operators and trains. Now, they’ve been built into the operating scheduling, making them official, he told CTV News Toronto.

ADDITIONAL TTC CHANGES

The 505 streetcar route will no longer run along Kingston Road, turning back at Kingston Road and Queen Street East. Kingston Road service will be replaced by the buses (503), which will run every 10 minutes around the clock.

Streetcar service on the 509 Harbourfront and 511 Bathurst routes is being increased ahead of the CNE, which runs from August 18 to Sept. 4. Additional service will also be added to the 29 Dufferin and 929 Dufferin Express route buses between Dufferin Station and Dufferin Gate.

The 22 Coxwell bus route will return to full service following the completion of repair work. In turn, the 31 Greenwood bus route will now run between Eastern Avenue and the Queen-Kingston Loop, terminating at Coxwell Station due to ongoing construction work.

For more changes, including increased frequency of certain bus routes, visit ttc.ca.