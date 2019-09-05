

Pat Darrah, CTV News Toronto





With 333 films playing at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival it’s hard to find the best family-friendly movies. So we’ve done it for you.

Here are our top five movies for families at TIFF.

Enjoy the popcorn!

ABOMINABLE

This animated adventure follows a clever teen girl, Yi, who discovers a Yeti hiding on an apartment rooftop in Shanghai.

With the aid of her two cousins, they help the Yeti elude the villains trying to capture it, as they travel to the Himalayas in the hopes of reuniting the creature with his family.

Running time: 97 minutes

Premieres: Sept. 7th

Shows again: Sept. 8 and Sept.14

HOW TO BUILD A GIRL

This coming-of-age comedy set in 1990’s England, follows a working-class teenager who tries to reinvent herself as a hip London music critic.

Even though she knows very little about contemporary music, she quickly learns that cutting sarcasm over fan-girl praise is the way to go.

Her new persona, Donna Wilde, makes her a star, but may cost her her soul.

Running time: 102 minutes

Premieres: Sept. 7

Shows again: Sept. 8 and Sept. 13

WESTERN STARS

Bruce Springsteen, along with a 30-piece orchestra, plays his latest album, of the same name, in front of family and friends in his 100-year-old barn.

Springsteen narrates and co-directs this intimate and personal concert film. The album draws inspiration from country ballads.

The Boss chose this medium to “reach a wider audience” in lieu of touring.

Running time: 83 minutes

Premieres: Sept 12.

Shows again: Sept. 13 and Sept. 14

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD

Charles Dickens’ semi-autobiographical masterpiece follows its lead character from birth to adulthood.

Along the way, he discovers his gift of writing and storytelling as he experiences poverty, kindness, wealth and hurt.

The film is set in Victorian England but has been modernized thanks to the director’s diverse cast.

Running time: 119 minutes

Premieres: Sept 5.

Shows again: Sept. 6 and Sept. 14





A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Tom Hanks stars as beloved children’s television host Fred Rogers.

This biographical film looks at how a jaded journalist’s real-life friendship with Mr Rogers enriches his life as he profiles the television icon.

Running time:107 minutes

Premieres: Sept. 7th

Shows again Sept. 8 and Sept. 14