TORONTO -- This year’s COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges for those in the food industry and The Scott Mission is no exception.

Due to the elimination of indoor dining, The Scott Mission has created a walk-up window for those in need.

“We are having about 300 people come for a Thanksgiving meal today. Most of those people will be receiving it from our ‘to-go’ window, which we installed back in March,” Holly Thompson, Director of Public Relations for The Scott Mission, told CTV News Toronto.

The feast includes turkey, potatoes, vegetables and a piece of pumpkin pie.

Those that rely on The Scott Mission say the meal is very much appreciated.

“It’s always good, the meals are great and it’s special,” Stephen, who’s been coming to The Scott Mission for many years, said.

The Scott Mission, located in downtown Toronto, has been handing out Thanksgiving Day meals for the last 79 years.