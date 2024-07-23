TORONTO
Toronto

    • The Old Farmers' Almanac just released Ontario's fall forecast. Here's what to expect

    People are silhouette as they walk holding hands along the board walk on a fall evening overlooking Lake Ontario during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette People are silhouette as they walk holding hands along the board walk on a fall evening overlooking Lake Ontario during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
    A “frosty” fall is in store for Ontario, according to a newly released forecast from the Old Farmers’ Almanac.

    The fall season, which begins on Sept. 21, is expected to kick off with chilly temperatures coast-to-coast, the periodical says. It also predicts rainfall will skew slightly above average levels.

    The Thanksgiving weekend will bring higher temperatures to Ontario, along with Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia, according to the forecast. These provinces are rpredicted to see drier conditions in mid-October, while western Canada will see higher precipitation than usual.

    By Halloween, the Almanac is calling for clear conditions in Ontario.

    “More of a treat as opposed to a trick: generally dry weather should arrive in time for Halloween,” the forecast reads, adding that “spooky” and soggy weather could be in store for other provinces come late October.

    The forecast says November is expected to be “frosty and unsettled” for most of the country.

