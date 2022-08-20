The CNE is back. Here's everything you need to know
For many, the return of the Canadian National Exhibition traditionally heralds the end of summer. But this year it also signifies something else – a return to a life which more closely resembles normalcy.
It’s been a rough ride for the CNE over the past few years.
Even before the pandemic, the organization was dealing with change. Just weeks before the event was set to start in 2019, the CNE and its CEO suddenly parted ways without explanation. The event ran that year but has been shut down since because of COVID-19.
Current CEO Darrell Brown, who took over in 2019, said the organization has had to “scratch and claw” to make it through a difficult few years.
“I mean, we borrowed $4 million to try and make ends meet,” Brown told CP24.com at a media preview recently. “That certainly wouldn't have been enough in and of itself. Just to give you an idea, our budget for this year's fair is $37.5 million and we don't typically get funding from government. So we have to be sure that we get enough revenue to cover that and our annual operating costs.”
He said that has meant laying off over 50 per cent of the organization’s staff and salary cuts for everyone who remained.
The organization has managed to stay afloat, he said, through a combination of borrowing and grants from the federal and provincial governments. The organization has received more than $7.2 million from the federal government and $1.6 million from the Ontario government to recoup from the pandemic.
That said, Brown said the thing he is most excited for this year is to see “people coming through the gates. Just seeing the crowds, walking through the Midway, and having some fun.”
He said the vendors have been eagerly anticipating the return of The Ex as well.
“We've got 107 vendors just in the food building alone. We have over 800 businesses that rely on us. And so they're here, and they're expecting that this is going to be big. And I think they're right, because when we're looking at other fairs this year, more people have come out,” Brown said. “But also the per-person spending is way up. And so I think some people had some money socked away, maybe because they weren't going out as much during COVID, and they're spending that money when they come out.”
Jeff Broeders and Karyn Johnson are part of one vendor team happy to be making a return this year.
The couple started dating in 2009 and the CNE has been a part of their story since the beginning.
“We used to come here every single CNE on a date. We started dating in 2009, so ever since we'd come every single season for a date and then it turned into this,” Johnson said, referring to the “King of the Curds” stall the couple run in the Midway.
Their stall sells deep-fried cheese curds, a choice they came up with after Broeders — originally from Minnesota — couldn’t believe the food wasn’t on offer at the Ex as it is at the Minnesota State Fair each year.
This year the couple is offering a new twist — the cinnamon curd crunch — which takes the original and tops it with cinnamon sugar, cream cheese icing and cinnamon toast crunch. It's one of the many outrageous food creations one can find at the CNE this year.
But the couple said the real reason they keep coming to The Ex is for the special atmosphere.
“You come down and the energy down here, it’s a lot of fun being around the people,” Broeders said. “Everyone's down here to have a good time and it's just a different atmosphere. And it's fun hanging out with everyone.”
Johnson adds the two refer to the Ex as “our summer camp.”
In addition to a slew of outrageous foods and rides to try, the CNE will have a nightly drone show featuring 100 drones that will light up the night sky. There will also be a multimedia show — NEVAEH & The Northstar — which combines "cutting edge theatrical technology, pyrotechnics and augmented reality, to take audiences on an immersive odyssey through time, land, sea and galaxies.”
Gaming enthusiasts can also check out esports at the Gaming Garage Powered by AMD, where they can come play some of the hottest PC games on glowing AMD-powered computers that look more like club decorations.
Teams will also face off in a robotics competition at the Gaming Garage from Sept. 2-4.
Other attractions this year include Celebrity Kitchen Stage, Food Truck Frenzy and Craft Beer Fest, a slate of musical performances at the CNE Bandshell that will include Glass Tiger with the Spoons; Gordon Lightfoot with The Good Brothers; Tom Cochrane with Kasador and many others. And of course the 73rd Canadian International Air Show will cap things off Sept. 3-5.
While a flood of guests returning to the exhibition will no doubt be a boon for the CNE, some challenges remain. Unionized safety inspectors who work for the technical standards and safety authority (TSSA) held a loud demonstration at the CNE’s official opening Friday. They have expressed concern about how rides are being inspected during their labour action.
“When you have replacements trying to do the job of people who have been here for 10 or 20 years, I think it's a very difficult thing to do,” one picketing safety inspector, John Todorovski, told CP24 Friday.
The CNE has said that it has taken steps to ensure the strike doesn't affect safety at the event and that it has its own engineering team to carry out inspections alongside those carried out by non-unionized (TSSA) staff.
Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know if you go:
WHEN
The CNE runs from Aug. 19 – Sept. 5. The grounds open from 10 a.m. to midnight each day, except on Labour Day (Sept. 5) when the grounds close at 9 p.m.
The CNE runs rain or shine, though some outdoor events may be cancelled or postponed due to weather.
TICKETS
General admission for those 14 to 64 years old is $25, while tickets for seniors (65 and over) and kids (5-13) are $20. Kids 4 and under are free.
You can save some money if you have time to go on a weeknight. Admission after 5 p.m. Mon-Thurs is $11 for all ages.
Most passes can be purchased online to save time (a $2 processing fee is added for online purchases) or at the CNE gates.
You can also access the CNE grounds with a ticket for Budweiser Stage or BMO Field.
There are a few other deals and combos for admission. See TheEx.com for full details.
Coupons for games and rides start at $5 for four coupons and can only be purchased on the grounds.
GETTING THERE
Those venturing down to the CNE grounds this weekend should leave themselves lots of time and plan the route as there are a number of road closures and transit adjustments that could make the commute tricky.
Brown says getting an early start will help in avoiding congestion, as crowds tend to build through the day.
Driving
Westbound Lake Shore Boulevard East, between Parliament Street and Lower Sherbourne Street, will be reduced to a single lane until 9 p.m. on Sunday, August 21 to facilitate gas main installation work by Enbridge.
There are other also a number of other road closures in effect around town over the weekend in order to accommodate construction and events. You can find a full list of the city's website and order to plan around them.
The CNE has two off-site lots and a number of on-site lots. The parking rate at onsite lots is $30 to $35, depending on the day.
TTC
Options for reaching the CNE grounds on transit include the Bathurst Streetcar to Exhibition Loop; 504B King Streetcar to the Dufferin Gate Loop; the 29 Dufferin Bus which goes to the Dufferin gate Loop, and the 509 Harbourfront Streetcar, which goes to Exhibition Loop.
There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and Wilson stations due to track improvement work. Shuttle buses will run, stopping at each station along the route.
Go Transit
Metrolinx says that between Aug. 20 and Sept. 5, weekend schedules for the Lakeshore East and Lakeshore West GO train lines will be adjusted for the CNE to limit any potential for crowding at Exhibition GO Station.
“Customers are encouraged to use the trip planner on gotransit.com to plan GO trips in advance,” the agency says. “Customers should give themselves extra time, as GO trains and buses will be busier than usual, as will stations, parking lots and ticket counters.”
Customers can buy a GO Weekend Pass online which covers either one day ($10) or two days ($15). Note this option can’t be purchased at stations.
Kids 12 and under ride free.
Customers can now also use a credit card to pay an adult fare by tapping if they don’t have a Presto card.
See full details on the Metrolinx website.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Deal freeing Catholic entities from $25M campaign for residential schools released
Canada agreed to 'forever discharge' Catholic entities from their promise to raise $25 million for residential school survivors and also picked up their legal bill, a final release document shows.
As fall COVID-19 surge looms, is it worth waiting for an Omicron-tailored vaccine?
Anticipation is mounting for Canada to approve an updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine as fall threatens to usher in a new wave of infections. Here's a look at what we know about Omicron-tailored vaccines, and how they could factor into a fall wave.
Retailers sitting on 'mountains' of excess inventory in need of liquidation: expert
Consumer behaviour, a looming recession and the reactions of retailers to pandemic-driven supply chain issues are combining to drive a liquidation renaissance, according to one business advisor and retail futurist.
Finland asks: Can a prime minister party like a rock star?
The leaked video of Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of revelling is inappropriate for a prime minister, especially considering neighbouring Russia's attack on Ukraine, which prompted long-neutral Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.
Ontario doctor alleged to have killed 4 people around same date in 2021: documents
Court documents allege an eastern Ontario doctor killed four people around the same date in 2021.
Michelle O'Bonsawin named as Canada's first Indigenous Supreme Court justice
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada on Friday. She is the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court and the appointment is being celebrated as filling an important role at the highest level of the country's justice system.
Northern lights expected across Canada this weekend: NOAA
Canadians across the country have a shot at seeing the northern lights this weekend thanks to a series of solar flares and storms over the past few days, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Sale of Ottawa church to 'Freedom Convoy'-affiliated group falls through, but leader says deal is still on
The current purchase of a historic Ottawa church slated to become an 'embassy' for a group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy has fallen through, according to documents obtained by CTV News. But The United People of Canada director said it was his understanding the deal was still in place.
'Everyone deserves it': Business owners work to bring clean water to First Nations communities
With more than two dozen First Nation communities in Canada still under drinking water advisories, two Indigenous business leaders are doing their part to change that.
Montreal
-
Toddler found dead in vehicle at Vaudreuil-Dorion senior's home
A two-year-old boy was found dead in a vehicle Friday afternoon in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb of Greater Montreal.
-
Montrealers gawk at line of flying lights in night sky
Quebecers were left awestruck Friday night as many witnessed what appeared to be an illuminated line soaring through the night sky.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | Construction work and special event in Vaudreuil-Dorion will cause multiple road closures
Avoiding Highway 13 southbound between the Metropolitan and 520, and Highway 15 northbound between Candiac and La Prarie is advisable due to roadwork closures and there is a special event in Vaudreuil-Dorion this weekend (Weekend to Conquer Cancer) which will close multiple roads.
London
-
Lawsuit filed in deadly Riverside Drive crash that claimed life of eight-year-old girl
Several victims of a November 2021 crash on London, Ont.’s Riverside Drive have filed civil suit against the alleged driver and several others, the law firm representing the victims said on Friday. The crash took the life of eight-year-old Alexandra Stemp, and injured multiple others.
-
Drowning incident in Chatsworth, Ont. being investigated by OPP
OPP are investigating after a person drowned in the Township of Chatsworth late Thursday afternoon. Police say that a video of the incident has also surfaced on social media, and that "appropriate steps" are being taken to remove it.
-
Activist 'in hiding' fearing for her safety
Popular Twitch user and local transgender activist Clara Sorrenti says she is currently in hiding and fearing for her safety. Sorrenti says she has received threats after going public with an incident involving London police earlier this month. She shared the experience on YouTube Thursday night.
Kitchener
-
Region approves first-ever sanctioned encampment site
The Region of Waterloo council approved a series of measures on Thursday to help ease the growing homelessness crisis, including a first-ever decision to permit an encampment.
-
Migrant worker killed in Norfolk County farming incident
The Ministry of Labour has confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into the death of a migrant worker at a Norfolk County farm last week.
-
No charges will be laid against officer in Cambridge shooting: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a Waterloo Regional Police officer who shot a man in Cambridge won't face criminal charges.
Northern Ontario
-
Deal freeing Catholic entities from $25M campaign for residential schools released
Canada agreed to 'forever discharge' Catholic entities from their promise to raise $25 million for residential school survivors and also picked up their legal bill, a final release document shows.
-
North Bay nature festival a go this Saturday at Laurier Woods
The Friends of Laurier Woods, a non-profit charitable organization, is hosting the annual ‘Louise de Kiriline Lawrence Nature Festival’ to be held at the Laurier Woods Conservation Area Saturday.
-
As fall COVID-19 surge looms, is it worth waiting for an Omicron-tailored vaccine?
Anticipation is mounting for Canada to approve an updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine as fall threatens to usher in a new wave of infections. Here's a look at what we know about Omicron-tailored vaccines, and how they could factor into a fall wave.
Ottawa
-
Two people injured in overnight altercation in ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to reports of an altercation on George Street at ByWard Market Square at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
-
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group refusing to leave Ottawa church after eviction notice
Members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain at an Ottawa church one day after the owner of the historic property moved to evict them over unpaid rent.
-
Demand drying up for cottage and waterfront properties in the Ottawa Valley
Real estate agents in the Ottawa Valley say demand is lower for cottages and waterfront properties, with properties sitting on the market for longer periods.
Windsor
-
85-year-old with terminal cancer sets off on 'last big journey' across Canada
A father-son duo from Hamilton have set off on a cross-country drive, centered around raising awareness for cancer research and cherishing the time they have left together. On Friday, Ray Osborn and his son drove down to Windsor to pick up a newly restored 1927 Ford Model A. The two are taking it for a drive from Windsor to Vancouver for what Osborn calls "his last big journey."
-
Multiple vehicles damaged as arson investigation launched in Amherstburg
The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is looking for information after a fire on a commercial property in Amherstburg.
-
Municipal election kicks off with hotly contested races in Windsor
The nomination period for the municipal election has closed, with dozens of candidates in Windsor putting their names in for a chance to serve on council.
Barrie
-
'Disgusting and horrifying,' Two kids arrested after Barrie childcare centre vandalized
Business owners in a southwest Barrie neighbourhood are upset after two kids were arrested for mischief at a childcare centre.
-
Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries after crash in Orillia
Police are investigating a serious collision involving a motorcycle in Orillia.
-
Young bear found with broken legs along highway saved
A young bear is on the road to recovery after being found along the side of a highway in Parry Sound, suffering two broken front legs.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Premier Tim Houston is asking Ottawa to exempt Nova Scotia from the national carbon tax, saying the federal government's signature bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amounts to "punishing" the province.
-
Some N.B. municipal police forces making changes after Chantel Moore inquest recommendations
A coroner’s inquest jury made almost 20 recommendations for ways New Brunswick and its law enforcement can do better in police interventions, training and equipment. CTV News polled each to see if they are considering, or have already implemented any of them.
-
Replacement ferry for N.S.-P.E.I. route will begin service Saturday
A replacement ferry for the MV Holiday Island, which was damaged by fire last month, will begin sailing between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island on Saturday.
Calgary
-
1 dead in collision on Highway 1A
A 53-year-old woman died after a serious collision Friday night. on Highway 1A
-
Chinatown Street Festival returns after 2-year pandemic pause
Following a two-year pandemic pause, the TD Chinatown Street Festival is back.
-
Northeast duplex heavily damaged in two-alarm fire
Crews are on hand at the scene of a two-alarm structure fire in northeast Calgary.
Winnipeg
-
Provincial plan to free up rural paramedic services leaves some concerned
The province is looking to free-up rural paramedic services by paying for a low-acuity patient transport service, but the idea is raising concerns from some who call it a 'band-aid solution.'
-
Staff shortage has HSC emergency department calling for nurses
Health Sciences Centre's emergency department is facing a staffing crunch over the next couple of days.
-
Winnipeg eatery named one of Canada’s 30 best new restaurants
A Winnipeg restaurant has been named one of the Top 30 Best New Restaurants by Air Canada’s magazine.
Vancouver
-
Most B.C. residents say homelessness a major problem, governments doing bad job addressing it
Nearly three-quarters of British Columbians say homelessness is a major problem in the province right now, but significantly fewer say it's a major problem in their neighbourhoods.
-
Special needs golf group helps B.C. man with brain damage overcome adversity
After suffering a brain injury and spending six weeks in a coma when he was 17, Darren More has found a new outlet for his athletic pursuits: The golf course.
-
Wolf escape reignites Vancouver Humane Society calls to end captivity of animals at zoos
This week's escape of two wolves from the Greater Vancouver Zoo reignited calls from the Vancouver Humane Society to end the captivity of animals in zoos.
Edmonton
-
EPS closing front counters to minor crash reports, bringing in third-party to file complaints
In an effort to streamline services, Edmonton Police Service will no longer have drivers report minor crashes at stations or call police to a scene. Instead, EPS is opening a collision reporting centre in both south and north Edmonton where motorists will file a report, including pictures, insurance information, and personal contacts.
-
Edmonton gathers to remember Oilers fan Ben Stelter
Edmontonians lined the street outside of Rogers Place on Friday to remember six-year-old Ben Stelter. Ben died on Aug. 9 from brain cancer. His family invited the public to Rogers Place on Friday as the funeral procession passed by.
-
Elks dominate second half, snap three-game skid with 30-12 win over Redblacks
Taylor Cornelius threw two touchdown passes and the Edmonton Elks scored 21 unanswered points in the second half of a 30-12 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.