The CNE has spoken. These are the 5 foods worthy of being in its inaugural hall of fame
If there is one thing that the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is well-known for, it's the food.
"Although the subject of wacky foods has become synonymous with the CNE in recent decades, the fact is that food has played a significant role at the Fair since the inception of what was introduced as the Food Products building, that was funded and built by the Canadian National Exhibition in 1954," the CNE said in a release Thursday.
To commemorate the food building's 70th anniversary, the CNE decided to "induct" five quintessential fair foods at the hall to pay homage to all of the memorable eats served throughout the years.
The Ex narrowed it down to five hall of famers – items that have made a lasting impact on the fair, whether new or old – worthy of getting their own hockey MVP treatment with a banner of the plate set to hang year-round at the food building in commemoration of it.
Here are the five food items making it to the CNE's inaugural Food Hall of Fame:
Tiny Tom Donuts
Fairgoers have been able to scarf down these sugary miniature treats for the last 64 years.
The family-run donut shop pipes out thousands of donuts throughout the days-long fair, and because of that, the CNE says the "smell of deep-fried dough and cinnamon is synonymous" with the annual carnival.
Ice cream waffle sandwich
Though there may be a long-standing online debate on what constitutes a sandwich, the CNE did not put up for debate that this sweet staple deserves a spot in its hall of fame.
The first ice cream waffle sandwich to hit the Midway was served in 1940 and the cow-printed booth is still recognizable at The Ex – still serving the decades-long recipe the CNE says "has stood the test of time."
"The combination of good ol' fashioned vanilla ice cream sandwiched between warm freshly made waffles is a match made in CNE heaven," the CNE said in a news release.
Tiny Tom Donuts and the ice cream waffle sandwich are among the inductees. (Patrick Darrah/CP24)
Pickle pizza
The CNE is well-known for introducing wacky food combinations, and the fair says this pickle pizza is worthy of being more than just a novelty item.
Hitting the midway in 2019, the CNE said this cheesy, dill-packed piece of pie became one of the year's best-selling food items, inspiring other food vendors to come up with their own pickle-infused food concoctions every year that's followed.
Primo Spaghetti
This cup of spaghetti slathered in tomato sauce and dusted with parmesan cheese has been a budget-friendly food choice for fairgoers for more than four decades, and the CNE says this item evokes "such nostalgia" for visitors.
While it no longer costs 99 cents, guests can grab this bite of pasta for $1.99.
Pickle pizza (left), Primo spaghetti (centre) and deep-fried butter (right) also made the food hall of fame at the CNE. (Patrick Darrah/CP24)
Deep-fried butter
Of all the deep-fried eats at the CNE, the fair says this is the one that "started it all" when it hit Vicky Skinkle's Sweet Treats concession stand in 2010.
"She perfected the recipe to deep fry frozen butter in funnel cake batter to create the perfect consistency," the release reads, adding this unique treat turned an instant hit for visitors.
Fairgoers can sink their teeth into these bite-sized eats at the CNE again starting today in celebration of the inaugural food hall of fame. They will be available either until the fair ends on Sept. 2, or until they run out of them at The Ex.
