TORONTO -- The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) has announced they will reduce store hours across the province in response to COVID-19.

Beginning Thursday Mar. 19, all LCBO stores will operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

“This measure follows previous action taken to elevate store cleaning and sanitization protocols and increased prevention awareness amongst employees,” LCBO said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Earlier today, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency as the province tries to rapidly slow the spread of COVID-19. The province has also introduced new measures to contain the virus including banning public events of over 50 people, as well as ordering the closure of all facilities, public libraries, private schools, licenced childcare centres, theatres, cinemas and concert venues and all bars and restaurants, except to provide takeout food and delivery.

The LCBO says that delivery options will remain available, but customers will need to follow pick-up directions provided by Canada Post for home deliveries.

The board goes on to say that stores will not be accepting product returns after Thursday. Customers who wish to make a return are asked to hold on to the product and receipts as all eligible returns will be "honoured at a later date."

LCBO "convenience outlets" are privately-owned and business hours for those locations may vary.