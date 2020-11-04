TORONTO -- The snow Toronto saw at the start of this week is about to become a distant memory. Starting today, the city is in for an extraordinary stretch of warm weather in November.

Under southwesterly winds, temperatures around the Greater Toronto Area are set to soar into the mid and upper teens on Wednesday.

Some parts of southern Ontario have the potential to hit 20 C. Couple that with abundant sunshine, and patio season is likely to have a resurgence.

The mild pattern will persist through the weekend and into the start of next week.

The warmth is reminiscent of the type of weather the GTA typically experiences in late September or early October.

If Toronto is able to climb close to 20 in the coming days, temperature records will be up for grabs.

The seasonal average in early November for Toronto is 9.

This surge of warm air is quite the swing from earlier this week, when the city experienced its first taste of winter. On Sunday and into Monday morning, several parts of the GTA were left with a dusting of snow on the ground.

Potential for active weather returns early next week, but it should still be mild enough for any precipitation to fall as rain.