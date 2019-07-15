

Chris Fox and Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Two teenagers from Kitchener, Ont. who vanished on a camping trip in Algonquin Park last week have been found safe, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Marta Malek and Maya Mirota, both 16, were located by the OPP’s canine unit late Monday morning.

The two campers had previously been part of a larger group camping in the park but were reported missing on Thursday after being last seen on the Western Uplands Trail.

OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson told CP24 the girls were found in “great shape, considering the ordeal.”

Dickson said the girls, who did not have cellphones with them at the time, were found only a few kilometres from where they went missing last week but the densely forested surroundings made it difficult for rescue crews to find them.

After being rescued, the girls were led to an open area before taking a helicopter to the search command post where they were reunited with their family.

Despite being experienced campers, Dickson said they got lost when they mistakenly veered off a trail and were unable to find their way back.

Members of the Ontario Search and Rescue Association were assisting with the ground search for the girls, as were officers from multiple OPP detachments.

Before they were found, Dickson had expressed optimism that the girls were in good condition and simply lost, due to optimal weather conditions and the fact that the girls were experienced campers equipped with a tent and enough supplies to last a few days.

Algonquin Park, located in central Ontario, is 7,653 square kilometres and bigger than the U.S. state of Delaware.