

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A teenager has sustained serious injuries after a stabbing in North York Thursday afternoon, Toronto paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to a plaza near York Mills Road and Fenside Drive around 3:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a large group fighting.

"Reports were that there were approximately 15 to 20 people involved in a large physical altercation," said Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook. "They dispersed prior to police arrival."

When officers arrived on scene, they found a male teen with at least one stab wound. Police said he was transported to a trauma centre for treatment.

No suspect descriptions have been provided.

Douglas-Cook said that investigators are appealing to anyone in the area that may have witnessed the incident or may have video footage to reach out to police.