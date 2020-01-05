TORONTO -- A 16-year-old girl has died in hospital following a hit-and-run in Brampton early Sunday morning, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Gore Road and Queen Street around 12:20 a.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.

"A passing motorist discovered the body of a female lying in the middle lane of eastbound traffic," Insp. Stephen Duivensteyn told reporters at the scene.

"When they stopped to render assistance, they discovered that she had received trauma to her head and we were notified."

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a female victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a trauma centre, but later died.

Investigators have identified the teenager as Toronto resident Dianna Manan.

The vehicle involved in the collision did not remain at the scene, police said. Investigators have not provided a description of the suspect vehicle, but are urging the driver to consult with a lawyer and speak with police.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.