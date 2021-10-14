TORONTO -- The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Caden Francis in July.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder. She was expected to attend court today at 10 a.m.

On July 3 at about 6 p.m., emergency crews were called to Antrim Crescent, near Kennedy Road and Highway 401, after receiving reports of gunshots.

Francis was found at the scene and rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police said that Francis was on the roadway with friends when one or more suspects in a black SUV drove up and opened fire. No one else was injured.

This remains an ongoing investigation, says TPS, and investigators are urging anyone with relevant information to contact them at 416-808-7400.

With files from CTV Toronto's Katherine DeClerq.