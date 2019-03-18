Teen seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in North York
Emergency crews attend the scene of a collision near Leslie Street and Finch Avenue East on March 18, 2019.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, March 18, 2019 5:04PM EDT
A teenager has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in North York on Monday afternoon.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Leslie Street and Finch Avenue East at around 4 p.m.
Toronto Paramedics said the male pedestrian was taken from the scene of the collision to hospital to be treated for his possibly life-threatening injuries.
No information regarding the vehicle involved in the crash has been released.
Roads in the area have been blocked off as officers investigate the cause of the incident.