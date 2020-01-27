TORONTO -- A 16-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in serious but stable condition after a stabbing in Mississauga Monday night.

Peel police said they were called to the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Burnhamthorpe Road just before 9:30 p.m. to a report of a stabbing.

Peel paramedics said they arrived on scene and located a teenager suffering from stab wounds. The victim was then transported to a trauma centre for treatment of his injuries.

Police said that three suspects are currently in custody in connection with the incident.

This is a developing story. More to come.