Toronto

    • Teen run over by truck near Toronto after skateboarding with it

    A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

    A 16-year-old girl is in life-threatening condition after being run over by a pickup truck she was holding onto while skateboarding on Friday night.

    The Durham Regional Police Service is conducting an investigation of the incident, which happened in an Uxbridge parking lot at 335 Main Street North just before 6:30 p.m.

    Witnesses told police the teen was skateboarding behind a silver Dodge Pickup truck while holding onto the back of it, near the wheel. She lost her balance, fell and was run over by the truck, police said. The driver remained on scene.

    The girl was taken to a local hospital in critical condition before she was transported to a Toronto area trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

    Police are asking for anyone with further information or dash camera footage to get in contact.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ford offers Unifor wage increases up to 25 per cent

    Ford Motor has offered Canadian union Unifor wage increases of up to 25 per cent in its tentative agreement, the union said on Saturday. The agreement provides a 10 per cent wage increase for the first year followed by increases of two per cent and three per cent through the second and third year and a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees on the active roll of the company, Unifor said.

    Aid shipments and evacuations as Azerbaijan reasserts control over breakaway province

    More badly needed humanitarian aid was on its way to the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh via both Azerbaijan and Armenia on Saturday. The development comes days after Baku reclaimed control of the province and began talks with representatives of its ethnic Armenian population on reintegrating the area, prompting some residents to flee their homes for fear of reprisals.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News