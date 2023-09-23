Teen run over by truck near Toronto after skateboarding with it

A 16-year-old girl is in life-threatening condition after being run over by a pickup truck she was holding onto while skateboarding on Friday night.

The Durham Regional Police Service is conducting an investigation of the incident, which happened in an Uxbridge parking lot at 335 Main Street North just before 6:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police the teen was skateboarding behind a silver Dodge Pickup truck while holding onto the back of it, near the wheel. She lost her balance, fell and was run over by the truck, police said. The driver remained on scene.

The girl was taken to a local hospital in critical condition before she was transported to a Toronto area trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police are asking for anyone with further information or dash camera footage to get in contact.