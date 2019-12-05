TORONTO -- A 16-year-old boy has been charged after a toddler was found near a Hamilton home with “traumatic injuries” Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the property on Rymal Road East, near Dakota Boulevard around 3:30 a.m., after the child was discovered injured by neighbours.

Hamilton paramedics said that when they arrived, they transported the 22-month-old girl to hospital where she remains in stable and non-life threatening condition.

The teenaged boy was taken into custody following an hours-long standoff with police after he had barricaded himself inside a home.

Police negotiated with the suspect for about eight hours before they were able to "safely secure" him around 11:30 a.m.

Tactical officers were seen using a battering ram to breach the door, before carrying the teenager out with his hands and feet tied.

Police wouldn't confirm the relationship between the teen and the toddler but said they are "known to each other."

Police also said that they located the family dog deceased while searching the residence. Investigators believe that the teen is responsible for the dog's death.

The teenager may have suffered a minor injury and was transported to hospital to be examined, according to police.

He is facing seven charges, including two counts of assault with a weapon, failure to comply with undertaking, utter death threats, and killing/injuring an animal.

The accused’s case will be spoken to at a Hamilton courthouse Thursday morning.