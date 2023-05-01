Teen boy suffers 'catastrophic' head injury while climbing moving Toronto subway car
A 16-year-old boy is in stable condition after suffering a “catastrophic head injury" while attempting to climb on top of a moving TTC subway car.
Officers with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) responded to Warden subway station at around 6:15 p.m.
In an update to media provided Monday night, TPS Const. Michael Hayles said the teenager was found "suffering from a catastrophic head injury.”
Hayles said eyewitnesses reportedly saw the boy try to climb from inside one of the subway cars onto the roof of a moving train as it was approaching the station. The teen struck his head on either something in the tunnel or on the top of the subway car, Hayles added.
Paramedics stabilized the teenager and transported him to a nearby trauma centre in a life-threatening condition.
“I have just received an update and I can share with you that his condition has been upgraded to being stable, and he’s going to be undergoing some medical tests, including a CT scan,” Hayles said shortly after 8 p.m.
The motivation for why he was attempting to climb on top of the car is “undetermined” at this time, but Hayles confirmed there was no altercation.
Police cannot release any further information due to the teenager's age and the fact they have yet to notify next of kin.
“We do have investigators here both from 41 Division and from our traffic services, and they are both working with the TTC to reconstruct the events that led up to the injury,” Hayles said.
Subway service resumed just before 8:45 p.m.
Anybody with information is asked to call investigators at 416-818-4100.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These are the most polluting industries in Canada and the U.S.
A new report has found that Canada released or transferred more than 2.4 billion kilograms of industrial pollutants in 2020, with more than half stemming from one industry.
'One of Canada's greatest songwriters': Musicians, politicians react to Gordon Lightfoot's death
Condolences and tributes streamed in Tuesday following the death of Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot.
Canadian family travel to 13 countries in a year-long adventure before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
Tour bus operator pleads guilty, fined $475,000 for fatal rollover in Jasper
A tour bus operator pleaded guilty on Monday to two charges in a fatal rollover in Jasper National Park nearly three years ago.
1938-2023 | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk musician whose silvery refrains told a tale of Canadian identity that was exported to listeners worldwide, has died at 84.
These are the Canadians flying to the U.K. for the coronation
Hordes of tourists are expected to descend upon London for the King's coronation. CTVNews.ca spoke to a few of the Canadians who will be in the crowds for the 'once-in-a-lifetime' ceremony.
A bride had just gotten married in South Carolina. Hours later, an intoxicated driver killed her, police say
It should have been one of the happiest days of newlywed Samantha Miller's life. But five hours after saying "I do," the 34-year-old bride died when she was hit by an alleged drunken driver in Folly Beach, South Carolina, as she left her wedding reception on Friday night.
Tom Cochrane, Steven Page recall Gordon Lightfoot's influence on Canadian music
Gordon Lightfoot left a lasting impression on music fans and some Canadian musicians say his influence on the country's collective identity is immeasurable.
WATCH | School principal comes face-to-face with bear leaping from dumpster at U.S. school
A West Virginia school principal got a big surprise when he came face-to-face with a bear after he unlocked a dumpster .
Montreal
-
Major floods cause destruction in Quebec following several days of rain
Hundreds of residents have evacuated their homes in Quebec as local crews race to repair critical infrastructure after floods washed through several municipalities in recent days, and officials say they're expecting even more rain.
-
No relief for some flooded areas of Quebec, more rain expected
While many municipalities are dealing with the dramatic consequences of flooding, more rain is expected in several regions of Quebec between Tuesday and Wednesday.
-
Police say 90-year-old pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by scooter in RDP
Montreal police say a 90-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a scooter Monday evening.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | PLAYOFF TRACKER: Brett Brochu to miss game 3 in Sarnia
The London Knights will be without their starting goalie for game three of the Western Conference Final in Sarnia.
-
Is this townhouse project a blueprint for avoiding NIMBY opposition?
A willingness by neighbours and the developer to compromise, has seen an infill townhouse development move forward with minimal opposition.
-
Royal Canadian Air Force CH-148 Cyclone’s cross-country trip to make stop in London, Ont.
A 25-day cross-country trip by the Royal Canadian Air Force began Monday and will finish on May 25.
Kitchener
-
No one hurt after car crashes through Cambridge apartment building
No injuries have been reported after a Cambridge crash that left a car sticking out of an apartment building, but several people have been displaced.
-
Calls for WCDSB trustee to resign continue
For the second meeting in a row, dozens of people packing into the Waterloo Catholic District School Board meetings calling for the resignation of trustee Wendy Ashby.
-
Emergency services respond to Park Street crash
Emergency services are on scene at a two-vehicle crash on Park Street near Union Boulevard in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Head of Walmart Canada talks theft, self-checkouts, potential closures
Walmart President and CEO Gonzalo Gebara was in Moncton Monday for the grand opening of a massive new distribution centre that will provide over 40 stores in Atlantic Canada with fresh and frozen groceries.
-
Ontario couple says new electric vehicle's charge capacity 'nowhere near' what was advertised
An Ontario couple says they've been hit with unexpected costs after their new electric vehicle's ability to sustain a charge is 'nowhere near' what was advertised.
-
Rock crusher fell off tractor trailer and onto pickup truck in North Bay
A tractor-trailer carrying a rock crusher at the Highway 11/17 junction in North Bay lost its load, which fell onto the back of a pickup.
Ottawa
-
1938-2023
1938-2023 | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk musician whose silvery refrains told a tale of Canadian identity that was exported to listeners worldwide, has died at 84.
-
Expect long passport lineups this week, post-strike immigration backlog: ministers
Talks are set to resume between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency, as some 35,000 CRA employees continue to walk the picket line.
-
Ottawa River flooding could reach May 2017 level in some areas
The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board is warning residents who live along the Ottawa River that water levels are rising after a weekend of heavy precipitation and could be similar to May 2017 in some areas.
Windsor
-
Body found at Windsor house fire prompts investigation by arson and major crime units
Windsor police have launched an investigation after a body was found at the scene of a house fire in east Windsor.
-
Police seek five suspects after downtown Windsor stabbing
Windsor police are searching for five suspects in connection to a stabbing downtown.
-
Active investigation underway over suspicious package in east Windsor
Windsor police have launched an investigation into a suspicious package in east Windsor.
Barrie
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Barrie sends one to hospital
Southbound traffic was at a standstill along Highway 400 at Dunlop Street in Barrie Tuesday morning following a multi-vehicle collision.
-
Search for missing man on Bass Lake reaches day 5
The OPP Marine Unit, Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, and the OPP K9 Unit returned to Bass Lake Tuesday morning to search for a man reported missing who had gone fishing and did not return home.
-
Dash cam footage captures frightening moments on Highway 89 in Mulmur
Dash cam footage captures frightening moments on Highway 89 in Mulmur, which one resident says isn't an isolated incident.
Atlantic
-
Fertilizer plant building in western P.E.I. severely damaged by fire
A Monday night fire at a fertilizer plant in O’Leary, P.E.I., is under investigation.
-
Trial begins for woman accused of assaulting police in 2021 Halifax housing protest
The trial of a 26-year-old woman who allegedly assaulted police as municipal workers removed temporary housing for the homeless is underway in Halifax provincial court.
-
Nova Scotia Power among companies in court facing labour charges in 2020 workplace death
Nova Scotia Power was one of three companies in provincial court Monday facing multiple Occupational Health and Safety Act charges after a worker drowned in 2020 at one of the utility's hydroelectric dams.
Calgary
-
Cocaine intercepted: Calgary-bound drug shipment stopped at the border
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the RCMP stopped a shipment of 30 kilograms of cocaine they say was destined for Calgary.
-
Flair Airlines to announce new base of operations in Calgary
Ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines will be announcing details about its new base of operations in Calgary on Tuesday.
-
Judge to deliver verdict for Calgary pastor charged for his role in Alberta blockade
A Calgary pastor is expected to learn today whether he will be found guilty for his participation in a convoy protest last year that blocked Alberta's main border crossing into the United States.
Winnipeg
-
Fans, organizers remember Gordon Lightfoot’s last ever show, played in Winnipeg
Gordon Lightfoot fans who attended the iconic folk singer’s concert at Club Regent Event Centre last October didn’t know they had witnessed history.
-
'I felt betrayed': Former patient takes stand in Manitoba doctor's sexual assault trial
Embarrassed and betrayed – that's how one woman testified she felt after a physical examination from her doctor who is now accused of sexually assaulting several of his female patients.
-
Boy dies after being ejected from vehicle during rollover: police
A five-year-old boy has died after the pickup truck he was riding in veered off a Manitoba roadway and rolled.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver's April home sales show 16.5% annual dip, board predicts a comeback soon
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says April home sales slid 16.5 per cent from a year ago as new listings remained below historical norms.
-
Surrey mayor outlines plan to make final decision on policing
Mayor Brenda Locke is outlining Surrey’s next steps in deciding who will police the city going forward.
-
Myles Gray died by homicide, B.C. coroner's inquest finds
The jury at a B.C. coroner's inquest into Myles Gray's 2015 death after a beating by police has found the 33-year-old died by homicide.
Edmonton
-
Fire ban declared for the City of Edmonton after string of grass fires
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has issued a fire ban for the City of Edmonton as a result of the dry, hot, and windy conditions.
-
Edmonton employee assaulted during February attempted theft
Edmonton police have asked for help identifying a man who attempted to steal from a southwest business in February and assaulted a worker.
-
Flair Airlines to announce new base of operations in Calgary
Ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines will be announcing details about its new base of operations in Calgary on Tuesday.