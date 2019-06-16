

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing in Mississauga last month.

The stabbing occurred at a commercial plaza in the area of Tenth Line West and Thomas Street just before midnight on May 22.

Two males, ages 18 and 20, were initially rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but were later deemed to be in stable condition.

Peel police say that a 17-year-old suspect from Mississauga was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the stabbing.

He cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say that they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing and are asking anyone who may have witnessed it or who is in possession of dash-cam or surveillance video to contact the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau.