TORONTO -- A 14-year-old boy has been airlifted to a trauma centre with critical injuries following a collision between a two-wheel motor vehicle and another vehicle in Oshawa.

Emergency crews were called to Stevenson Road North, south of Conlin Road, at around 8:10 p.m.

The boy was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to an Oshawa hospital to be airlifted to a trauma centre.

The Ornge air ambulance service said the boy was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto in life-threatening condition.

The boy was by himself on the vehicle – either a motorcycle or an e-bike – at the time of the collision, Durham police said. The other vehicle fled the scene.

There is no description of the other vehicle so far, police said.