

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Voting is running smoothly at the vast majority of polling stations across the province but Elections Ontario says that technical issues have been reported at a handful of locations.

According to a spokesperson for Elections Ontario, 99.57 per cent of technology-enabled polls are up and running but technical issues have been reported at “a few voting locations.”

The spokesperson did not say which locations are experiencing issues but one voter who spoke to CP24 on Thursday morning said that he was unable to vote at a poll at Our Lady of Fatima Elementary School on St. Clair Avenue after workers there were unable to find his name in the system.

Elections Ontario, however, told CP24 that poll officials will be reverting “to the traditional paper method of servicing electors” in the event of any technical issues and will not be turning voters away.

Elections Ontario also says that technical issues at some polling stations “are being addressed if they have not already been rectified.”

“In the event of a technical issue, poll officials will revert to the traditional paper method of servicing electors, the same process which is in place at polls where technology is not being used for voting. This includes using a paper list of electors, where the poll official will manually strike-off the elector who has voted and will manually update a paper copy to identify the strike-offs. All staff are trained on this contingency process,” spokesperson Cara Des Granges said in a emailed statement provided to CP24 on Thursday morning.

Polls across the province opened at 9 a.m. and are not expected to close until 9 p.m.