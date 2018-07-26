

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto teacher has been charged in connection with the death of a 15-year-old student who drowned on a school field trip to Algonquin Park last year.

Jeremiah Perry, a student at C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute, was swimming with classmates in Big Trout Lake on July 4, 2017 when he disappeared under the water.

His body was found by search and rescue divers one day later.

In the days following his death, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said Perry and 15 of the 32 students on the trip had not passed the required swim test.

Perry, specifically, was also not recorded as having participated in mandatory swimming lessons held by the school before the trip. He was not wearing a life jacket when he went into the water that day.

On Thursday, just over a year since his death, Ontario Provincial Police announced charges in the case.

Following a “thorough and professional investigation,” OPP say Nicholas Mills, of Caledon, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

Mills is a teacher at C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute, police say, and the coordinator of the school's REACH Program.

“He was supervising and a designated team leader for Jeremiah Perry’s group,” Const. Catherine Yarmel told CP24 via phone. “He was officially responsible for the Algonquin itinerary and overall supervision.”

Police say they conducted more than 100 interviews, executed one search warrant and four production orders as part of their investigation.

Toronto Mayor John Tory refused to comment on the charges while the case is before the courts.

“I can tell you that I went to the funeral for that boy and I met his family and I stood next to his casket. Quite frankly, it was just one of those things where you said to yourself that this kind of thing shouldn’t happen,” he said at an unrelated news conference on Thursday.

“It is not up to me to assess or decide on blame for that. The courts and other places will do that but I will just say that I think when it comes to whether it’s field trips to Algonquin Park or whether it’s day-to-day traffic circumstances that we all collectively as a community have an obligation to keep kids safe.”

Perry’s death spurred the TDSB to conduct a review of its own. The board later implemented a number of new measures surrounding field trips, including that a principal review students’ swim tests results and that parents be notified if their child passed or failed.

In May 2018, a third-party review commissioned by the province also made a number of recommendations. The report, conducted by Deloitte, found that inconsistent degrees of alignment with Ontario’s physical education safety guidelines across school boards.

It recommended individual boards provide “clear parameters for the consistent monitoring of requirements for outdoor education and excursion by schools” and that the process be organized by “board-wide standardized tools and templates.”

Mills is due to appear in court on the charges on September 11.

With files from the Canadian Press