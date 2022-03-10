TDSB to ask province for more time to remove mandatory masking, other COVID measures
The Toronto District School Board says it will lift masking requirements and other COVID-19 protective measures in its schools but will ask the province if it can be given more time to implement these changes.
The TDSB held a special board meeting Thursday evening to review its COVID-19 policies and procedures after the Ontario government announced the day before that the mask mandate will no longer be in effect for most settings, including schools, as of March 21.
The board said that while it will implement the changes announced by the province, it will also be sending a letter to Education Minister Stephen Lecce, Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore and Toronto Public Health, requesting them to "consider the COVID-19 situation in Toronto, and allow the TDSB additional time to approach the removal of protections within schools that mitigate risk as per Dr. Moore's direction 'cautiously and gradually' that would culminate with the removal of TDSB's Masking Procedure after March 21, 2022."
TDSB trustees voted in favour of writing the letter, which will also request that Moore provide additional direction regarding masking to protect vulnerable staff and students, including children in congregate settings.
"Should that request be approved, the changes to COVID-19 measures and timelines may be adjusted. We would then share an update with the TDSB community as soon as possible," the board said in a statement.
The TDSB is requesting officials to give a reply by March 16.
"I understand where the province is going. I understand that we need to learn to manage COVID and live with COVID. I understand that there are important measures we need to start having in our schools," said Trustee Rachel Chernos Lin, who moved the motion to write the open letter. "But I also think we need families to come along with us and feel safe. And we need staff to feel safe in making these changes."
"It is to ask the province really to consider whether we could have a little bit more time to have a more gradual approach to all of these measures that will be changing. It's not to turn back the clock. It's not to not do any of these things, but it's to do it with a little bit more gradual easing into it over the next few weeks," she added.
The move to end mask mandates has drawn criticism from a number of groups who have expressed concerns about the potential for it to hasten the spread of COVID-19.
Several TDSB trustees expressed their disappointment with the abrupt change, with one trustee calling the move "irresponsible."
"I am not at all in support of the Ontario medical officer of health's decision to remove the masking mandate in our schools," said Trustee Chris Moise.
"I can say to you that in my ward, we have many marginalized communities, and people are afraid and concerned for the safety of their children. I know some of our staff are also. And I feel that our hands are tied."
On Thursday morning at Queen's Park, Lecce was pressed on whether local school boards and public health units could choose to continue to mandate masks on their own but seemed to suggest that the final decision will rest with Dr. Moore.
Toronto's medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, also told CP24 earlier in the day that the decision on masking in schools is in "the purview of the province."
"The province has after two years of great difficultly for our children taken a cautious approach to move forward and we are doing that with the full support of the chief medical officer of health, who has done his due diligence and consulted widely with medical officers of health," Lecce said at Queen's Park. "If a local community wants to do that (mandate masking in schools), they should continue the dialogue with him."
The Ontario Principals' Council released a statement on Thursday urging the province to reconsider lifting the mask mandate in schools, arguing that the decision to do so just as students return from March Break "does not appear to be grounded in the science" and could "jeopardize the safety of students, staff and our school communities."
But Lecce defended the decision while speaking with reporters, noting that we are now "at a point where we can move forward with caution" thanks to high vaccination rates and investments that have been made in air filtration in schools.
He then reiterated that "if a public health unit wants to consider an elevated measure they can consult with the chief medical officer of health."
However, Ministry of Education officials have subsequently clarified that local medical officers of health do retain the ability to issue an order under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act which would effectively mandate masks in schools in their community. They say that prior to doing so, they would typically consult with Ontario's chief medical officer of health but are not required by law to do so.
One school board is defying the province in regards to masking. During a special board meeting Thursday, Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board trustees voted to keep masks in place for students and staff until April 15.
Meanwhile, a number of school boards, including the Peel District School Board and Halton District School Board, have already announced plans to bring an end to mandatory masking in schools as of March 21. The Halton District School board has also said that masks will no longer be required on student transportation after March 21.
At least one post-secondary institution has announced plans to keep its mask mandate in place for now.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the University of Waterloo said that masks would continue to be mandatory on its campus until the end of the winter term in order to "minimize the potential for disruption to the end of the term schedule and exams."
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau rejects Zelensky's request for a no-fly zone citing fears of Russian escalation
Speaking to CTV National News in an interview with Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he was forced to deny Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to authorize a no-fly zone over Ukraine, citing fears about triggering an escalation from Russian forces.
Ukrainian President Zelensky set to address Canadian Parliament on Tuesday
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address Canada's Parliament on Tuesday. Zelensky will be appearing virtually, and he will speak jointly to members of the House of Commons and Senate, inside the House chamber, should the House of Commons Speaker approve it.
'We heard bombs': Terrified Ukrainians escape Kyiv through temporary corridor
Some 40,000 Ukrainian refugees escaped Ukraine on Thursday through temporary humanitarian corridors meant to get them to safety.
GOP lawmaker calls Zelensky a 'thug' and Ukrainian government 'incredibly evil'
North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn recently called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a 'thug' and the Ukrainian government 'incredibly evil,' criticizing the country and its leader as Russia invades it.
Photos appear to show breakup of 64-km Russian convoy
New satellite photos appeared to show that a massive convoy outside the Ukrainian capital has split up and fanned out into towns and forests near Kyiv, with artillery pieces raised into firing position in a potentially ominous movement of the Russian military.
Threat of Russian invasion in Canada's North 'very low' but that could change: Defence chief
Canada's chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre says while the threat of a Russian invasion in Canada's North is 'very low' that might change in the decades to come. Pressure is mounting on the federal government to formulate an Arctic strategy and make building up military force in the North a priority, since Russia's unprovoked incursion of Ukraine.
With mask mandates easing, experts say choosing to wear one may be seen as making a statement
As provinces remove mask mandates across much of the country, experts say choosing to wear a face covering could be seen as a political statement, with the responsibility to protect Canadians against COVID-19 shifting to individual responsibility rather than a collective effort guided by public health measures.
GoodLife mass termination email not illegal but 'uncaring': employment lawyer
While it's understood that the pandemic has decimated the fitness industry, mass terminations still need to be handled delicately, according to experts and former employees levelling criticism at GoodLife Fitness for firing nearly 500 instructors by email earlier this month.
Emilio Delgado, 'Sesame Street's' Luis for more than 40 years, has died
Emilio Delgado, who spent more than 40 years entertaining generations of children playing the Fix-It Shop owner Luis on "Sesame Street," has died, according to his manager. He was 81.
Montreal
-
Taking matters into their own hands: denied care, more Montreal women removing IUDs themselves
One Montreal woman who removed her contraceptive IUD herself said it was far from her first choice. Maude Plourde-Desjardins tried more than 15 health clinics, but all refused to provide her with the service. A doctor says it's still not a good idea to DIY this procedure.
-
'Dangerous' or 'sensitive'? After Montreal symphony cancels on Russian pianist, debate churns
After the Montreal Symphony Orchestra cancelled Russian pianist Alexander Malofeev's performance, at the request of the Ukrainian community, it saw a wave of backlash in the other direction as people worried it was 'discriminatory' and 'dangerous' to punish Russians for their state's actions.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Jean Charest launches Conservative leadership bid in Calgary
Nearly 24 years after leaving federal politics, Jean Charest is launching his campaign to become leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. The 63-year-old Quebecer announced his bid at a Calgary brewery Thursday night, sending a clear message to the party's western Canadian base.
London
-
Neighbours tried to save Tillsonburg man’s life after he was thrown from vehicle
What Scott Cowell experienced in front of his home is still difficult to talk about.
-
The London agency collecting relief items for Ukrainian refugees overseas has halted donations
The London agency collecting relief items for Ukrainian refugees overseas has halted donations.
-
Biofuel an alternate energy option in some cases, not all
As the gas prices continue to creep towards the $2/litre mark in our region, the talk of becoming less oil-dependent grows.
Kitchener
-
Homicide unit investigating death of Six Nations woman in Toronto
Toronto Police are investigating the death of a Six Nations woman, who they say was found dead in the Humber River on Tuesday.
-
‘Probably any day’: Officials prepare for arrival of Ukrainians in Waterloo Region
Waterloo region officials say it’s no longer a matter if Ukrainians will arrive in the area, but when. Local groups are preparing to welcome them when they do.
-
'Safety trumps everything': Some local businesses keeping mask mandate in place
Some businesses in Waterloo Region are keeping masking requirements in place, despite the province lifting its mandate on March 21.
Northern Ontario
-
Man killed in snowmobile crash on Sudbury lake
Sudbury police say a 41-year-old man was killed after the snowmobile he was driving hit a snowdrift on a local lake.
-
Sudbury police arrest two, seize $225K in cannabis products at illegal pot shop
Two men have been arrested and approximately $225,000 in cannabis products have been seized following complaints about an illegal Sudbury dispensary, police say.
-
Organizers prepare track for 'Cochrane Polar Bear Cup'
The Cochrane Classic Vintage Riders are happy to be bringing back the 'Cochrane Polar Bear Cup' this weekend.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's largest school board looking at instituting mask mandate
Staff at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board are looking into whether it can require masks in classes after the province lifts its COVID-19 mask mandate later this month.
-
Ukrainian President Zelensky set to address Canadian Parliament on Tuesday
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address Canada's Parliament on Tuesday. Zelensky will be appearing virtually, and he will speak jointly to members of the House of Commons and Senate, inside the House chamber, should the House of Commons Speaker approve it.
-
Ottawa contractor receives four-year sentence for uttering threats, fraud
An Ottawa contractor who pleaded guilty to uttering threats and fraud has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Windsor
-
'They’re very exact': New red light cameras snapping thousands worth in fines
Motorists are being reminded to slow down and resist any urge to drive through yellow or red lights after 409 tickets were issued in Windsor since the start of the year.
-
These are the COVID-19 protocol changes coming to Windsor-Essex schools after March Break
Changes in guidelines are coming for Windsor-Essex students, teachers and parents as the province moves to drop most COVID-19 measures in schools after March Break.
-
First hit, last to recover: tourism sector begs Ottawa to ease border testing rules
The Coalition of the Hardest Hit Businesses (CHHC) is worried their operators are losing their “booking window” to recover this summer.
Barrie
-
Gas price reprieve expected Friday will be short-lived, expert says
Since the start of March, gas prices have climbed by 30 cents, but it looks like relief is on the way, according to one industry analyst.
-
'It's scary here,' Ukrainian woman with ties to Barrie, Ont. wants to return amid invasion
A Ukrainian woman with ties to Barrie, Ont. wants to return to Canada as the Russian invasion intensifies.
-
SMDHU top doctor 'strongly' advises wearing a mask after March 21
Simcoe Muskoka's top doctor "strongly" advises residents to continue wearing a mask in indoor places beyond March 21, when the province plans to end the mandate.
Atlantic
-
N.B. will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions Monday; 3 new deaths reported Thursday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday.
-
N.S. reports downward trend in hospitalizations, deaths in first weekly COVID-19 update
Nova Scotia's first weekly COVID-19 update shows a downward trend on several key indicators, including hospitalizations and deaths.
-
'It's only natural to try and help': Ukrainians in the Maritimes travel home to help during crisis
If you ask Anna Kovalchuk, she’ll tell you she isn’t brave. She’ll say that rushing into Ukraine soon after Russia invaded was natural.
Calgary
-
Only 5% of Alberta teachers believe new K-6 curriculum will be positive for students: poll
Just five per cent of teachers in Alberta agree that the province's new K-6 curriculum will be positive for students, and an even-smaller three per cent of teachers say they have the resources and support to successfully implement the new curriculum, according to a new survey.
-
Charest says he has the recipe to unite Canada in Conservative Party leadership campaign kickoff
The race to become the next leader of the federal Conservative Party just got a little more crowded.
-
The Brick investigating after more customers complain of exploding glass furniture
Other customers from The Brick have come forward with their experiences of glass furniture spontaneous exploding after CTV News initially reported last week of a similar incident happening to a Calgary woman.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg's traffic signal branch responds to allegations of inconsistent and unnecessary work projects
Staff from the City of Winnipeg’s public works department responded Thursday to an independent researcher’s allegations of frivolous projects being completed within traffic signals branch, saying there’s an explanation for all the work they do.
-
Donations pour in overnight for families fleeing Ukraine
The lobby of a Winnipeg hotel is packed with donations as people chip in to help families fleeing Ukraine.
-
2 arrested after shoppers threatened, robbed at gunpoint outside CF Polo Park: WPS
Two Winnipeg men are facing charges after police said CF Polo Park mall patrons and security were threatened and robbed at gunpoint.
Vancouver
-
B.C. lifting indoor mask mandate Friday, vaccine passport to end in coming weeks
B.C. is lifting its mask mandate for indoor public spaces Friday and the use of vaccine passports will no longer be required in the coming weeks, health officials announced Thursday.
-
Gas-reliant business hit hard by soaring fuel prices
While some switch to riding their bikes or using public transit to get around, others rely on gas. Max Harwood, a landscaper with Augusta Lawn Care in Burnaby, says he has no choice but to pay the sky-high gas prices.
-
Arrest made in hot coffee assault at Vancouver Tim Hortons, police say
Vancouver police have arrested a suspect in the bizarre case of a woman who threw hot coffee at a Tim Hortons employee last fall.
Edmonton
-
Alberta postpones new math, English curriculum for grades 4-6 to September 2023
Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange announced the implementation of the new math and English language arts curriculum for grades 4 to 6 will be postponed until September 2023.
-
UCP disqualifies Brian Jean-backed candidates for alleged 'extreme or hateful' views
Premier Jason Kenney defended the controversial disqualification of two people hoping to become UCP MLAs Thursday. Both were endorsed by his rival Brian Jean.
-
'It's overwhelming': Charter flight filled with local donations to Ukraine departs Edmonton
Hundreds of thousands of dollars in critical supplies are off to eastern Europe in a week since they were collected.