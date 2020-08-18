TORONTO -- Canada’s largest school board has gone back to the drawing board to come up with a plan to send close to a quarter of million students back to the classroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A meeting is expected to be held Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., where the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) will present their new plans for September.

“Admittedly it is challenging when you’re this close to the start of school and there are details that continue to change,” said TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird in an interview Tuesday with CTV News Toronto.

The work to create a new plan for September comes after TDSB learned its plans for elementary and secondary students to return to school wasn’t approved by the ministry of education because it lacked in-class learning time.

To accommodate a model that would see smaller elementary classes with 15 or 20 students, the TDSB hoped to implement a plan that would have ended the school day early by 48 minutes and would have teachers prep during that time.

“There’s 300 instruction minutes, 300 minutes of learning in a day in Ontario. We want all of that time to be used, to the extent humanely possible for learning. And we think parents expect that. And we stand with them on that,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce at a news conference Monday.

Bird said the secondary school plan was rejected because it didn’t have enough in person learning, about 25 per cent.

“It has been very difficult to plan but we are doing the very best we can under incredibly tight timelines and trying to get that information out to parents as best we can so they know what’s going on and can make informed decisions about it,” Bird said.

He added that the TDSB is aware of the expectations of the ministry of education and said the new plans should meet them.

“I don’t anticipate much longer to finalize these plans,” Bird said, noting that the plans are a budgetary decision that will be made by trustees.

Bird said the meeting is expected to go for several hours.

“We are talking about significant decisions around budget, in the tens of millions of dollars, so it is not a simple decision, but obviously one that needs to be made relatively quickly, as we approach the first day of school.”

The TDSB is responsible for the education of about 247, 000 students.

Search for space to accommodate smaller elementary classes

To accommodate elementary smaller class sizes the TDSB indicated in its previous plan it needs to find more space, like community centres, for learning.

Toronto Mayor John Tory has said the city is supportive to help with the search, but the TDSB said Tuesday afternoon that until it knows the model it will be working with and how many students it expects to comes back, it’s tough to know how many off-TDSB property sites it needs.

In a news release issued just before the TDSB meeting, the city said that it has identified 24 facilities and 36 rooms that can be used in order to support smaller classrooms.

The rooms were chosen based on day-time availability, size for instruction, access to dedicated washrooms, and access to green space.