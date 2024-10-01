TDSB cancels Truth and Reconciliation Day field trips amid concerns about potential protests

Toronto’s public school board cancelled approximately six planned field trips to Nathan Phillips Square for National Truth and Reconciliation Day amid concerns about the potential for protest.

TDSB Spokesperson Ryan Bird said staff opted to cancel the Sept. 30 outing “out of an abundance of caution.”

The decision comes as the Ministry of Education continues to look into a TDSB field trip to the Grassy Narrows River Run last month where students were seen taking part in a protest where pro-Palestinian slogans were shouted.

“Staff was very concerned that this event taking place at Nathan Phillips Square although highly educational and in-line with our commitment to Truth and Reconciliation posed a potential risk – particularly staff or organizers could not provide assurance that this event would not become a site for a political protest, march or rally,” Bird wrote in a Tuesday morning email to CTV News Toronto.

“This was done out of an abundance of caution a little over a week after protests that were witnessed during a field trip to the Grassy Narrows River Run and the resulting investigation by the Ministry of Education.”

Students and teachers from roughly 15 schools attended the Grassy Narrows River Run on Sept. 18, which highlighted the mercury contamination within the First Nation.

Although the TDSB said the march was intended as an educational experience, videos circulating on social media showed some pupils taking part in it and repeating the slogan, “From Turtle Island to Palestine, occupation is a crime,” after it was shouted by someone who appeared to be a protest organizer.

The TDSB has previously apologized for what transpired, noting that it has “serious concerns about what took place.”

“We have made clear that if the investigation concludes that TDSB policies, procedures or professional standards were not followed, we will take action, including disciplinary action, to ensure accountability,” a statement issued by the board last week notes.

In his statement, Bird said that students and teachers from about six schools had planned to attend the Indigenous Legacy Gathering on Monday, during which a monument commemorating residential school survivors called the Spirit Garden was unveiled.

Instead, he said that the TDSB’s 582 schools “marked the day in variety of ways including through assemblies, activities and class discussions.”