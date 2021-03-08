TORONTO -- A Catholic elementary school in North York with 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases is being temporarily shut down, the Toronto Catholic District School Board said Monday night.

St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, which is located on Gracefield Avenue, has seen eight student cases and three staff cases since Feb. 27.

“As you know, we follow TPH’s advice and recommendations on COVID-19,” the board told CP24 in a statement. “The school will be temporarily dismissed effective tomorrow. We believe testing is being finalized and details will be shared once available.”

In a tweet, Toronto Public Health said it was recommending temporary dismissal of all school cohorts at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School due to an "ongoing COVID-19 investigation."

The board said the school community has been informed of the temporary closure.

Its statement added that the board is not aware of any variants of concern among the confirmed cases.

“We are unaware of any identified VOC and dismissing the school is a precautionary measure recommended by TPH.”