

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have charged a Taekwondo coach in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation of a teenage girl.

The sexual assault allegedly occurred between 2015 and 2017 in the area of Ossington Avenue and Bloor Street West, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police said the man was the girl’s Taekwondo coach.

Investigators arrested a suspect in connection with the case on Tuesday.

Shin Wook Lim, 44, of Woodbridge, has been charged with six counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual exploitation, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference.

The charges have not been proven in court.

The suspect is scheduled to make a court appearance on June 13.