

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto remains under a heat warning, with daytime temperatures expected to reach 44 degrees with the humidex.

According to a warning issued by Environment Canada, little relief from the heat is expected Saturday night, as “temperatures will only fall to the low to mid-twenties with humidex values remaining near 30.”

There is a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, with a risk of thunderstorms. In the evening, the chance of rain is expected to rise to 60 per cent.

On Sunday, Toronto residents should expect a mix of sun and clouds late in the morning, with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

“A cooler and less humid air mass is forecast to arrive in the wake of a weak cold front on Sunday,” Environment Canada said.

The weather agency said that the temperature on Sunday is expected to reach 26 degrees, feeling like 31 degrees with the humidex.

For residents hoping to get beat the heat by visiting one of Toronto’s beaches, there are three where the E.coli exceeds safe levels.

According to the city’s website, the E.coli levels at Marie Curtis Park East Beach, Cherry Beach and Sunnyside Beach exceed the provincially-established safety levels. Residents are warned to “swim at your own risk.”

The city says that the unsafe conditions may have been caused by heavy rains and high water levels in Lake Ontario.