Swansea Mews tenants facing uncertain future as order ‘prohibiting occupancy’ issued

The City of Toronto has issued an ‘Order to Remedy Unsafe Building’ to Toronto Community Housing Corporation for its Swansea Mews property at 21 Windermere Ave. after a ceiling collapsed and serious injured a tenant. The City of Toronto has issued an ‘Order to Remedy Unsafe Building’ to Toronto Community Housing Corporation for its Swansea Mews property at 21 Windermere Ave. after a ceiling collapsed and serious injured a tenant.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada urged to support COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

Advocates for vaccine equity are calling on the Canadian government to join the push for a patent waiver to help in the global fight against COVID-19, just as the World Trade Organization opens high-level talks on this and other issues.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton