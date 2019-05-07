

The Canadian Press





TOWNSEND, Ont. -- Someone took everything including the kitchen sink, and now police in southern Ontario want to know who did it.

Provincial police say an alleged theft in Townsend, Ont., saw at least one person break into a building under construction and steal a fully assembled kitchen.

They allege the theft, valued at $20,000, took place some time between Sunday and Monday morning, when it was discovered.

Police say the alleged thief made off with 16 cabinets, the kitchen island, both wood and tile flooring, a bathroom vanity complete with accessories and several power tools.

They say they don't know who is responsible, but are urging anyone with information to come forward.