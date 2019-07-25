

Kayla Goodfield , CTV News Toronto





A four-month-old puppy tied up outside of a grocery store in downtown Toronto was stolen and police are searching for those allegedly responsible.

On July 12, a black and white husky named “Gucci” was tied up outside of Loblaw at 60 Carlton Street by its owner.

While the owner was inside the grocery store shopping, a man and a woman approached the dog. The pair allegedly untied the leash from a post before leaving the scene with the dog.

Investigators have released security camera images of two suspects wanted in connection with the case. As well, officers have released an image of “Gucci.”

The female suspect has been described as a white woman between the ages of 30 and 40 years old, who has a slim build and blond hair. At the time, she was seen wearing glasses, a cream-coloured patterned blouse and white denim jeans with rips on the knees.

The male suspect has been described by police as a white man between the ages of 30 and 40 years old, who has blond hair and is clean shaven. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt with a white design on the front of it and brown pants at the time.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).