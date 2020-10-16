TORONTO -- An impaired driving charge has been laid after police said they stopped a truck driving erratically on a highway in Burlington Thursday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said they received numerous traffic complaints about “an erratic commercial motor vehicle” driving westbound on the QEW.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle, but say that the truck had already hit the Walkers Line overpass.

Photographs posted to social media show that the truck left a trail of debris and garbage on the highway.

Multiple traffic complaints received this morning regarding an erratic Commercial motor vehicle on the #QEW wb in #Burlington. #OPP stopped the vehicle, which had already hit the #WalkersLine overpass, and arrested the driver for impairment by drug. Expect delays in area pic.twitter.com/Ga4ulOOuAd — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 15, 2020

OPP took the driver into custody and charged them with impaired operation by a drug and possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.