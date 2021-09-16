TORONTO -- Toronto police are looking for a man who they say spray painted hateful graffiti in Leslieville this weekend.

Officers were first called to the area of Eastern and Knox avenues at 12:50 p.m. on Saturday. Some six hours earlier, investigators said that a man was in the area and spray painted “hate-related” graffiti on the front of three buildings.

The suspect is described as standing six-feet tall and weighing 220 lbs with a heavy build.

Police believe that the same man also targeted buildings near the Front Street West and John Street area.

“After consultation with the Service's specialized Hate Crime Unit, the incident is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated offence,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.