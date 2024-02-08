TORONTO
Toronto

    • Suspect who allegedly posed as SickKids canvasser charged

    Kenneth Gobin, 34, of Vaughan, is facing a number of charges after he allegedly posed as a canvasser for the SickKids Foundation. (Toronto Police Service) Kenneth Gobin, 34, of Vaughan, is facing a number of charges after he allegedly posed as a canvasser for the SickKids Foundation. (Toronto Police Service)
    Share

    A man who allegedly went door-to-door as a fake SickKids Foundation canvasser in November has been arrested.

    A suspect identified as Kenneth Gobin, 34, of Vaughan, is facing a number of charges in connection with the alleged scam, according to a news release issued by police on Thursday.

    This is a breaking news story. More to come.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News