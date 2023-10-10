Suspect sought on Canada-wide warrant in connection with deadly Oshawa fire

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 37-year-old man who is wanted for murder in connection with a deadly fire in Oshawa last spring.

The fire broke out at a residence on Court Street, near Olive Avenue and Simcoe Street, just before 10 a.m. on March 6.

Firefighters quickly doused the blaze, however one person identified as Amaar Jawaid was found deceased inside the home.

One day later police confirmed that homicide detectives were investigating the matter but released few other details.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said that investigators are now looking for 37-year-old Josh Bickle, of Tweed, Ont. In connection with the case.

Bickle is wanted for second-degree murder.

He is currently facing charges for sexual assault using a weapon and is out on bail with conditions, including wearing an ankle monitor.

However, authorities say that they have evidence to support that Bickle has removed that device.

Bickle is known to frequent the Tweed and Belleville areas, but also has ties to the Oshawa area as well as “east coast provinces,” police say.

Investigators are urging him to get a lawyer and surrender to authorities.

“Anyone who is found to be assisting Bickle to evade police is guilty of an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada and will be prosecuted to the full extent,” they said.