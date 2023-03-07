Fatal fire in Oshawa deemed a homicide, police say

Durham police’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation into a fire in Oshawa that left one person dead on Monday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., crews were called to a residence on Court Street near Olive Avenue and Simcoe Street, after a fire broke out.

Firefighters were met with smoke and flames on multiple levels of the home when they arrived.

The fire was quickly knocked down, and one person was located dead inside during the search.

An autopsy conducted on Tuesday determined that the victim suffered trauma to the body, “which investigators believe is indicative of a homicide,” police said.

The victim has not been identified.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation. The Office of the Fire Marshal had deemed the fire suspicious.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5411 or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.