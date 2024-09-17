Suspect sought in three separate sexual assaults in Junction Triangle

Toronto police are looking for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted three people in separate incidents in the city’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood.

The first incident occurred on the afternoon of June 1 in the area of Dupont Street and Edwin Avenue. Police said an individual was shopping at a store when the suspect approached and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

More than a month later, on July 4, police said they were called for a sexual assault in the area of Dupont Street and Campbell Avenue.

One person was waiting to cross the street when the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The most recent incident occurred Monday evening near Dupont Street and Edwin Avenue.

Police said an individual dropped a bottle, and the suspect helped pick up the broken pieces.

After assisting the person, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her.

On Tuesday, police released a photo of the suspect, who is believed to be 35 years old, five-foot-eight to five-foot-11, with a medium to heavy build and long hair. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a black hooded sweater.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.