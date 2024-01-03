Suspect sought after verbal fight results in man being assaulted in downtown Toronto

TORONTO
    Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man in downtown Toronto more than two months ago.

    The incident happened in the King Street West and Bathurst Street area early on Oct. 15.

    Police allege the suspect became involved in a verbal altercation with several people, which turned physical, resulting in a man being assaulted.

    The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

    On Wednesday, police released images of the male suspect, described as five-foot-nine with a medium build, black hair shaved on the sides, a beard and a moustache.

    He was last seen wearing black pants, a light-coloured long-sleeve shirt, a black vest and white shoes.

    Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

