TORONTO -- Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly left a package containing syringes outside of a midtown elementary school.

The alleged incident happened in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road on Tuesday morning at around 10 a.m.

Police said community safety team members saw a man leave a package by Eglinton Junior Public School and the package was then found to contain several syringes and other paraphernalia.

The man was then seen leaving the area riding a bicycle.

The suspect is described as standing around five-foot-nine, between 35 and 45 years of age with a medium build. He was wearing a white and blue Blue Jays baseball cap, a white and gray striped long-sleeved sweater under a black down vest, gray pants and black running shoes. He was last seen riding a dark coloured bicycle.

Police released an image of a suspect Tuesday evening and are asking anyone with information to contact police.