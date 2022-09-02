Suspect sought after SUV with dog inside stolen in Newmarket

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Brampton man after an SUV with a dog inside was stolen in Newmarket earlier this week.

York Regional Police said they were called to a veterinarian clinic in the area of Eagle Street West and Davis Drive on Monday evening for a carjacking.

A 78-year-old woman had just parked her silver 2015 Nissan Rogue at the clinic when a man approached her, police said.

The man allegedly pushed the woman to the ground, took her car keys and got into the vehicle.

Police said he fled the area in the stolen vehicle, also taking with him the woman’s Shih-Poo named Bobby, which was in the front seat.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Police said they were informed the next day that the SUV had been returned to a neighbour’s residential driveway with the dog inside.

Bobby was unharmed, police said.

On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Gurpreet Singh. He is wanted for robbery.

Singh was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and possibly black pants.

Police urge anyone who locates the suspect to call 911 or contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6631. They could also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).