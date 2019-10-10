

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Police are looking for a suspect after a victim was sexually assaulted in Scarborough Thursday.

The incident happened while the victim was jogging along the Gatineau Hydro Corridor trail between Warden and Pharmacy avenues at 7 a.m., police said.

According to police, the victim was assaulted from behind by an unknown suspect. The victim was able to fight off the suspect who fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described by police as wearing grey track pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and was last seen running into Wexford Park.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact police directly or anonymously through crime stoppers.