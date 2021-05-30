TORONTO -- Peel police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who allegedly opened fire inside a Mississauga restaurant Saturday that killed a 25-year-old man and injured his father, mother, younger brother and an employee.

Emergency crews were called to a plaza in the area of The Collegeway and Glen Erin Drive just before 7:30 p.m. for a shooting.

Police said an unknown man entered Chickenland and began shooting at restaurant staff.

The 56-year-old owner, his 44-year-old wife, his two sons – 22 years old and 25 years old, and a 58-year-old male employee were struck by gunfire.

Police said the 25-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The other four victims were taken to trauma centres, where they remain in stable condition.

"The reality is this was a local establishment… family owned. This is something we take very seriously. Somebody died last night. We want to make sure that we find the person that shot this family and that employee," Const. Danny Marttini told reporters at the scene Sunday afternoon.

"To the family, this is tragic. I don't think I would want to be in their shoes. I don't think anybody wants to be in that position where somebody walks into something, a proud establishment that they have where many people visit, and all of a sudden live fire is walking through their door. Scary, tragic, and something that we don't want to see continuing."

Police have released surveillance footage of the suspect they obtained from a pizza shop next door, showing the moments before and after the shooting.

In the video, he is seen standing outside the restaurant as he looks inside. The suspect is clad in a hooded sweatshirt pulled tight to his head, with a surgical mask over their face.

A few seconds later, he walks out of frame.

Police believe this was the moment the suspect walked inside the establishment and shot the victims.

The footage then jumps forward, showing the suspect running away from the restaurant.

When asked if the incident was targeted, Marttini said, "We're not sure what the circumstances, but we do believe it to be isolated."

"Obviously, we'll be looking into every factor possible to figure out what exactly happened and why it did."

Marttini said the suspect is "a little trickier" to identify as he was fully covered up.

"So, we are asking that any individuals that were in the area and saw somebody matching that description, by watching our video, will hopefully be able to provide additional information," she said.

Anyone with any information, dashcam or video footage is asked to contact the Homicide and Missing Person Bureau at 905-453-2121, extension 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.